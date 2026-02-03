Ex-Real Madrid star explains why Lionel Messi ranks above Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Real Madrid defender Ezequiel Garay forms part of an exclusive group of players. The former Argentina defender has worked alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. That makes him well placed to pass judgement of which of the iconic forwards can be considered the GOAT. It comes as little surprise to find that the South American sides with his fellow countryman.

Garay spent three years on the books at Santiago Bernabeu between 2008 and 2011, allowing him to see Portuguese superstar Ronaldo up close. He witnessed CR7 start out on a road in Madrid that would end with him becoming Real’s all-time leading goalscorer with 450 efforts to his name through 438 appearances.

The no-nonsense centre-half also earned 32 caps for Argentina, with his international debut being made in 2007. He had previously helped the Albiceleste to U20 World Cup glory in a team that featured Messi and Sergio Aguero.

Having crossed paths with a couple of GOATs, Garay has been asked to add his voice to the long-debate regarding who can be considered the greatest of all-time: Messi or Ronaldo. The 39-year-old is in no doubt as to his pick, telling DAZN: No, (Ronaldo is not the best player I’ve ever played with). Number one is Leo and number two is Cristiano, without a doubt. They are two very different players, but the one who has surprised me the most is Leo. I have been fortunate enough to play with both of them, and Leo is something else.”

Garay did seek to balance out that claim by stating that Messi has impressed him the most in “pure football terms”. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has seen his discipline and work ethic hailed - with his success being built on relentless effort and sacrifice.

Tales of Ronaldo’s insatiable desire to be the best have been told on a regular basis throughout the Portuguese superstar’s record-shattering career. Carlos Tevez is another of those to have worked with CR7 and Messi.

He has previously said of joining Ronaldo at Manchester United: “If we trained at nine in the morning, you arrived at eight in the morning, he was already there. At half past seven, he was already there. I mean, when can you fool this guy? One day I arrived at six in the morning to grab him and he was already there. Half asleep but he was there.”

Garay got to witness that dedication himself after seeing Ronaldo leave Old Trafford for Madrid in the summer of 2009. He added: “The story that Carlitos Tevez always tells is true. He’s the first to arrive at 6 am and the last to leave. He starts his routine, his gym session, his warm-up, his physio… all that to always be in the best condition.”

Tevez, like Garay, rates Messi as the best he ever worked with. That is because a man with eight Ballons d’Or to his name, rather than one with five Golden Balls, is considered to have been blessed with God-given talent.

Tevez said of the GOAT discussion: “Cristiano is totally different to Messi. When Leo was starting, he didn't gym. Cristiano was there in the morning, afternoon and evening, Leo was always with the ball. Cristiano had to work and prepare himself to be the best, it comes natural for Leo.”

Source: YEN.com.gh