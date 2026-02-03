Argentine legend Lionel Messi is reportedly considering a move to reigning Turkish champions Galatasaray

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently in his third season with MLS side Inter Miami

Messi, who is understood to be open to a return to Europe, has reportedly set two strict conditions for any deal with Galatasaray

Lionel Messi’s future has taken another twist, with reports linking the Argentine legend to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray.

Fresh from a title-winning campaign in the United States, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to be open to a short European spell, though only under specific terms that suit this stage of his career.

The Inter Miami captain is currently involved in pre-season preparations after steering the club to the 2025 MLS crown. His influence was immense.

According to Transfermarkt, he delivered 29 goals and provided 16 assists in 28 regular season matches, numbers that earned him the league’s Most Valuable Player honour.

He also helped secure the Supporters’ Shield, underlining how dramatically his arrival transformed the South Florida franchise.

Even at 38, his name still commands global attention. That is why talk of a possible switch to Istanbul, once dismissed as fantasy, is now drawing serious discussion.

Messi sets 2 conditions to join Galatasaray

According to Daily Sabah, the 2022 World Cup winner has outlined two key requirements before agreeing to wear the famous red and yellow shirt.

The first relates to workload. He would only feature in 12 home fixtures at RAMS Park in Istanbul.

The second concerns travel. He does not want to take part in away league assignments for the remainder of the 2025/26 Turkish campaign.

Those terms reflect a footballer managing his minutes carefully while still wanting to compete.

A short stay in Europe could help maintain sharpness ahead of a busy international calendar, especially with another global tournament on the horizon.

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has not hidden his ambition. He spoke openly about the dream of bringing the superstar to Turkey, saying, as quoted by beIN Sports:

"You can’t live without dreaming. Will we see Messi wearing the Galatasaray shirt someday? We’ve set the bar very high. Our financial situation allows us to ask about Messi without a problem.”

Messi's 2026 World Cup focus

Beyond club matters, attention also turns to national duty. The playmaker is expected to lead Argentina at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With age advancing, this summer's competition could mark his final appearance on the biggest stage.

A controlled schedule at club level might be designed with that objective in mind. Staying fit, avoiding burnout, and preserving freshness for La Albiceleste could be the driving force behind these reported demands.

For now, he remains with Inter Miami, taking part in exhibition matches as the new season approaches.

Yet the mere possibility of seeing one of football’s greatest ever talents light up Istanbul, even briefly, has already sparked excitement among supporters across continents.

