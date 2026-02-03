Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly refusing to play for Al-Nassr, putting him among several stars accused of going on strike to force change

Similar standoffs in the past have involved big names like two Manchester City legends and a former Chelsea forward

YEN.com.gh examined seven examples from the Premier League and other leagues to assess whether those choices paid off or ended in regret

One of football’s biggest taboos is a player going on strike to force a transfer. In a sport already wrestling with gamesmanship, dark arts, and the evolution from a tough, working-class pastime into a far less physical spectacle, the line still tends to be drawn at star players turning their backs on wealthy employers.

The latest name linked to such a situation is Cristiano Ronaldo, with reports of a behind-the-scenes power struggle involving Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese superstar is said to be unhappy with how Al-Nassr is being managed compared to other PIF-backed clubs, particularly Al-Hilal, who are reportedly pursuing Karim Benzema.

When a player of Ronaldo’s stature, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever, is accused of refusing to play, it risks setting an example others may follow. But does taking that route pay off in the long term?

YEN.com.gh reviewed seven cases from the Premier League and beyond to judge whether those decisions proved worthwhile or backfired.

Footballers who went on strike

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City to Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez, the second player here to force a move to Manchester City, told Leicester in 2017 he wanted out, hoping to capitalise on his role in the 5000-1 title miracle under Claudio Ranieri.

He tried again the following January after a failed summer exit and even skipped training when blocked a second time. Mahrez finally secured his move in July 2018.

Over five years, alongside stars like Sergio Agüero, he scored 78 goals and provided 59 assists in 236 games, winning four more Premier League titles and the long-awaited Champions League trophy.

Paul Scholes (Stayed at Manchester United)

Paul Scholes is now a Manchester United legend, but that wasn’t guaranteed. In 2001, after being left out of a league match, he refused to play against Arsenal in the League Cup.

He later admitted the reaction was foolish and even returned from retirement years later when Sir Alex Ferguson called. Unlike most, Scholes reversed course, and it paid off. Remaining at United cemented his status as one of Britain’s most decorated players.

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Scholes. Photo by Paul Barker.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Tevez (Stayed at Manchester City)

Carlos Tevez, who played for both Manchester clubs, refused to come off the bench early in the 2011/12 season, seemingly paving the way for another transfer.

Disciplinary action followed, and he disappeared from the picture for months. Tevez later insisted it was a misunderstanding rather than a strike.

After six months away, he returned in March and scored crucial goals as City won the league, allowing the episode to fade into the background.

Diego Costa (Chelsea to Atlético Madrid)

Diego Costa helped Chelsea win two Premier League titles, but tensions with Antonio Conte exploded in his second spell under the Italian.

Conte bluntly told him by text he was not in plans for 2017/18, prompting Costa to stay in Brazil while teammates returned for pre-season.

He eventually rejoined Atlético Madrid in January 2018, later winning another La Liga title. His cult status at Chelsea endured, even returning for a Legends match and renewing his rivalry with Liverpool’s Martin Škrtel.

The story ended positively, despite later controversial comments about Napoli’s coach.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool)

One of the most recent and high-profile cases is Alexander Isak, who distanced himself at Newcastle to push for a move to Liverpool ahead of 2025/26.

Fans urged the club to make him “rot on the bench.” Liverpool hijacked a deal for Hugo Ekitike and then broke the British transfer record with a £130m deadline-day bid — too good for Newcastle to reject.

For now, Ekitike is shining while Isak recovers from a serious knee injury. Whether it’s karma or coincidence, judgment on his gamble will come once he’s fully fit at his new super club.

Clint Dempsey (Fulham to Tottenham)

US star Clint Dempsey refused to play for Fulham against Norwich at the start of 2012/13 amid Liverpool links. Manager Martin Jol insisted the club wouldn’t sell him cheaply.

He ended up at Tottenham instead of Anfield, lasted one season, returned to MLS with Seattle Sounders, then came back on loan to Fulham in 2014 before retiring, a winding path that suggests the strike didn’t fully deliver.

George Best (Manchester United to Jewish Guild)

George Best’s career was marked by brilliance and chaos. Unlike others here, his conflict stemmed less from transfer ambition and more from lifestyle clashes with manager Tommy Docherty.

After a three-day drinking binge, he was dropped. Alcohol issues saw him drift through lower leagues, with spells in the USA and South Africa. After leaving United in 1974, he never returned to England’s top division.

