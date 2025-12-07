Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly reconsidering his international future, a move that could open the door for him to represent Ghana

The Nottingham Forest winger is eligible to face England, his country of birth, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup should he complete his nationality switch in time

As discussions around his potential decision grow, YEN.com.gh highlights four foreign-born players who switched allegiance and went on to excel for the Black Stars

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s choice of national team has sparked fresh debate, with reports suggesting the Nottingham Forest winger is quietly exploring the possibility of switching allegiance to Ghana.

Although he has worn the England jersey three times, FIFA rules still allow him to change his international allegiance if all conditions are met.

Callum Hudson-Odoi can follow in the footsteps of Owusu-Abeyie and Kevin-Prince Boateng if he chooses to play for Ghana. Photos by Tony Marshall - PA Images, DeFodi Images and Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Sources from Sun Sport reveal that Hudson-Odoi is working behind the scenes to complete the necessary paperwork to represent the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup.

Interestingly, this switch could set up a dramatic Group L showdown against England, his country of birth, during the tournament’s second matchday.

Should Hudson-Odoi join these ranks, he would strengthen the Black Stars’ roster with experience and skill, reigniting hope among fans for a deep run at the 2026 World Cup.

4 Foreign-born stars who shone for Ghana

Hudson-Odoi would join a proud lineage of foreign-born footballers who chose to play for Ghana and left lasting impacts through their talent, performance and dedication.

Here are four notable players whose switches proved pivotal for the Black Stars:

4. Quincy Owusu-Abeyie (Netherlands)

Born in Amsterdam, Quincy brought speed and creativity to Ghana’s attack. His standout performances at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) showcased his flair, troubling defenders with direct runs.

Though his time with the senior team was short, he managed two goals in 18 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

3. Kevin-Prince Boateng (Germany)

Hailing from Berlin, Kevin-Prince rose to hero status during the 2010 World Cup.

His energetic, aggressive play style helped drive Ghana to the quarter-finals for the first time, including a crucial goal against the United States that energised the entire squad.

2. Jordan Ayew (France)

Surprisingly, Jordan was born in Marseille while his father was playing in France. Over the years, he has become a vital part of Otto Addo’s squad, contributing seven goals and seven assists during Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

With 115 caps, the 34-year-old hopes to captain the Black Stars to their first semi-final appearance on the world stage.

1. Andre Ayew (France)

Also born in France, in Seclin, Andre initially played for France’s Under-18 side before committing to Ghana in 2007.

Andre Ayew's 120 caps for the Black Stars makes him the most-capped player in the team’s history. Photo by Fantasista.

He became a cornerstone of the national team, accumulating the most caps in Ghana’s history, appearing in several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three World Cups while delivering consistently over many years.

Otto Addo's message on dual nationals

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Black Stars head coach Otto Addo’s heartfelt message to foreign-born players eligible to represent Ghana.

Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup has sparked renewed interest among several players of Ghanaian descent eager to join the national team.

