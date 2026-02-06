Three years after the heartbreaking passing of Christian Atsu, Hatayspor have once again paid tribute to the late Ghanaian winger

The Turkish club shared an emotional video in his honour, drawing an outpouring of messages and remembrance across social media

Atsu was tragically among the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria in 2023, a disaster that shook the football world and beyond

Hatayspor Kulübü has paid a heartfelt tribute to Christian Atsu, marking three years since the earthquake that took the Ghanaian winger’s life.

The Turkish side shared an emotional video on social media on February 6, remembering both the tragedy and the bond he formed with the club and city.

Hatayspor, Christian Atsu's last club, honours him with a touching tribute on social media. Photos by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Hatayspor honours Christian Atsu

According to the BBC, Atsu died in the devastating quake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria in 2023. His body was found under the rubble of his apartment building two weeks later.

He was flown home weeks after, where he received a state funeral. The loss shook Ghana and the wider football community.

Three years later, his final team ensured he was not forgotten. Alongside the clip, Hatayspor wrote:

"The pain of this city is ours, and so is its honour. We will not forget."

Watch the video:

The message struck a chord with supporters who still hold the former Black Stars attacker close.

Though his spell with Hatayspor was short, his presence left a deep mark. Teammates and fans remember his kindness as much as his talent.

In what became his last appearance, he scored a dramatic late winner, a moment now frozen in time.

Watch Atsu's last football action before his death:

Ghanaweb later revealed he had planned to travel to England to reunite with family. Before the disaster, he had spoken with his children on a video call. Those details have made the story even more painful for many.

Online, admirers poured out emotion. @XActivistJerry wrote:

"A true gentleman and a legend. Gone but never forgotten."

@hustle_pay_real shared:

"I remember the whole nation saying prayers for him, may he rest in peace."

@AmfoP6547 posted:

"Please, Yahweh, protect his soul for us."

@BoyeKweku added:

"Baller……Continue to rest in peace."

Christian Atsu when he scored last goal for Hatayspor before his sudden death. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars join Atsu memorial

Ghana’s senior national team also honoured him, stating on X:

"In loving memory of Christian Atsu Years on, we honour a Black Star who wore the shirt with pride and represented Ghana with humility. His legacy lives on. Rest well, Twasam."

For many in the country, the remembrance offered a quiet moment to reflect.

His journey ended too soon, yet memories of his smile, spirit, and decisive goal continue to shine brightly.

Meanwhile, his first son, Joshua Atsupie, is set to continue his football legacy as he continues to show flashes of the skillset that made his late dad a global phenomenon.

Chelsea remembers Christian Atsu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Premier League giants Chelsea marked what would have been Christian Atsu’s 34th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

Before his passing, the Ghanaian forward spent four years on the books at the London club, though much of that spell was spent out on loan.

Source: YEN.com.gh