The family of the young lady who sustained life-threatening injuries during a military recruitment exercise has shared a new update

Sandra Boateng has now been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital; however, her condition has not improved

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have appealed to the state to come to the aid of the young lady and ensure she gets the help she needs

Sandra Boateng, a graduate nurse who sustained serious injuries during the military recruitment exercise held in the Ashanti Region on November 12, has been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

A report from Angel FM reporter Kwasi Oppong, who visited the home of Sandra Boateng, stated that the condition of the 25-year-old had not improved.

Relaying the information he received from the family, the reporter stated that the doctors said the young lady would need a special bed due to her current condition.

A short clip of Sandra Boateng showed her lying in bed with a Nasogastric (NG) tube inserted into her nose, primarily to assist with feeding and administering medicines.

She was one of many people who thronged the various screening centres across the nation to participate in the preliminary stage of the GAF 2025 recruitment exercise.

Six die in El-Wak Stadium stampede

At the El Wak Sports Stadium on November 12, a stampede occurred, affecting 34 victims, including six females who lost their lives.

The government, meanwhile, provided the necessary support to bereaved families who lost loved ones and vowed to pick one person from each affected family to join the military.

A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate the incident that claimed the six lives. The video had stirred many reactions at the time of writing this report.

Reactions to current state of stampede victims

Netizens in the video's comments section have shared varied opinions about Sandra Boateng's current state.

Amasika875 commented:

"God of Alpha Hour, heal this innocent soul for us 🙏 and touch Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s heart for him to help this lady."

Akutish indicated:

"Why should it be her cost? The government should take care of all the victims. What kind of country are we living in?"

babydosh indicated:

"Can't the Ghana government help this innocent lady? Awww Ghana, hmmm."

Moses Addo opined:

"God help her. This is the result of leaders who don’t think about the citizens because their children are abroad enjoying."

maamesafoa added:

"Nothing works in this country! It’s too bad! The nonsense in this country is too abysmal. I mean how? A patient hasn’t recovered and she needs to be taken home? How? Politics isn’t about moving around taking videos here and there. We need good results on this lady’s health."

MP called out over comment on El-Wak tragedy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Pusiga Member of Parliament (MP) Laadi Ayii Ayamba received a lot of flak over her comments regarding the demise of six individuals in the El-Wak Stadium stampede.

This comes after she stated that, per her religious belief, the tragedy that befell the girls was bound to happen.

