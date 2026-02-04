A Ghanaian man has gone viral online after expressing disappointment with his soup, following a YouTube cooking tutorial that did not turn out as expected

Sitting by his fufu and soup in a traditional earthenware bowl, he lamented wasting money whenever he uses an online cooking tutorial

The young man declared he would stop watching the YouTube channel after yet another kitchen attempt went wrong, sparking massive reactions and laughs online

A young Ghanaian man has gone viral after sharing his frustration while attempting to cook using a popular YouTube tutorial.

A Ghanaian man shares disappointment with a YouTube tutorial recipe for making fufu and soup.

Sitting in front of his fufu and soup, served in the traditional Ghanaian earthenware bowl, he aired his disappointment over the results.

According to him, despite following the online tutorial step by step, the dish never turns out as expected.

“I’ve wasted so much money buying ingredients because these tutorials never work for me,” he said, shaking his head and gesturing at the bowl.

The man added that he plans to stop following the YouTube channel altogether, claiming that the recipes are too complicated or misrepresented for everyday home cooking.

Reactions pour in to man’s cooking video

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section following the video of the young man complaining that he will never trust YouTube cooking tutorials again.

Here are some of the most interesting comments.

@drakedewoo1 wrote:

"@chefabbys, come and remove your mouth."

@jnaatey_akuyiti shared:

"Remember, YouTube videos are polished i mean edited, so following exactly that without adding your wisdom, you will always end up getting it wrong or something. Sorry, I don't mean to hurt u just speaking the fact."

@nhyira_premium shared:

"I have been a victim of this. So you will think you have done everything as required, but it ends in tears."

@iam_ailes added:

"Oh, chale this thing err hmm."

