Real Madrid great Marcelo has opened up about the Barcelona player who caused him the most problems during his career — and, unexpectedly, it was not Lionel Messi.

The Brazilian left-back, who recently confirmed his retirement from professional football, started his career at Fluminense before completing a move to Los Blancos in 2007.

Marcelo overlooked Lionel Messi when naming the player he feared the most at Barcelona during his time with Real Madrid. Photos by Power Sport Images and David Ramos.

Over the years, he established himself as one of the finest in his position, becoming an integral part of Madrid’s dominance.

During his time in Spain, Marcelo made an impressive 546 appearances, netting 38 goals, and securing 25 trophies, including six La Liga titles and five Champions League crowns.

His silverware tally places him behind only Luka Modric, Nacho Fernandez, and Dani Carvajal in the club’s all-time rankings, per Goal.

Marcelo names Barcelona player he feared most

Having squared off against Barcelona on numerous occasions, the attack-minded defender encountered some of football’s biggest names—Messi, Neymar, Luis Suárez, Andrés Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets.

However, when asked to name the player he dreaded facing the most, he opted for a surprising choice: Carles Puyol.

Explaining his decision in an interview, Marcelo recalled a particular moment with the Spanish centre-back, as reported by SPORT:

"I remember that I made a play, I dribbled one and Puyol comes. I thought I was close to the ball, he wouldn't reach it, and he wouldn't tackle me.

"But from afar, he reached and dived. If I hadn't lifted my foot... it would have been over."

Puyol, a Barcelona and Spain legend, built a reputation on tactical intelligence, fearless defending, and unmatched leadership.

Across over 500 appearances for the Catalan giants, he contributed 19 goals and 13 assists, per Transfermarkt.

His relentless commitment and ability to neutralise even the most skilful attackers cemented his place among football’s greatest defenders.

Real Madrid pay emotional tribute to Marcelo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid paid an emotional tribute to Marcelo before their highly anticipated derby against Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian legend received a standing ovation as Luka Modric presented him with a signed jersey.

The tribute was further highlighted by a stunning stadium mosaic and a heartfelt message.

Source: YEN.com.gh