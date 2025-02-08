Real Madrid honoured Marcelo with an emotional tribute before their highly anticipated derby against Atletico Madrid

The Brazilian received a standing ovation as he was presented with a signed jersey by Luka Modric

The tribute also featured a stunning stadium mosaic and a heartfelt message commemorating Real Madrid’s rich history

Real Madrid paid a heartfelt tribute to club legend Marcelo ahead of their highly anticipated derby match, honouring the Brazilian for his incredible contributions to Los Blancos.

Marcelo, who played for Real Madrid from 2007 to 2022, made a grand return to the Santiago Bernabéu, receiving a standing ovation from fans.

Source: Getty Images

His entrance coincided with Kylian Mbappé being awarded January’s Player of the Month, but all eyes quickly turned to the returning icon.

Joined by his sons, Enzo and Liam, Marcelo was presented with a framed jersey signed by the current squad.

Luka Modric, a long-time teammate and friend, handed him the special memento, and in a touching moment, Marcelo bowed in admiration to the Croatian midfielder.

The tribute became even more special as the entire squad, including injured stars Dani Carvajal, Éder Militao, Antonio Rüdiger, and David Alaba, gathered for a memorable group photo with Marcelo.

Marcelo's career at Real Madrid

Marcelo’s career at Real Madrid is nothing short of legendary. Arriving as a teenager in 2006, he became the club’s most decorated player, amassing 25 trophies, including five Champions League titles, six La Liga championships, and multiple domestic and international honours.

His 546 appearances make him the third-highest foreign appearance-maker in Real Madrid history.

To further celebrate his legacy, the club unveiled a breathtaking mosaic in the south stand, showcasing Real Madrid’s past and present crests, alongside a banner reading, “A hundred years ago the capital became white,” symbolising the club’s storied history.

Marcelo’s return to the Bernabéu was a fitting tribute to a true Real Madrid legend.

Source: YEN.com.gh