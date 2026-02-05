Paul Pogba continues to struggle at Monaco, failing to start a match and clocking just 47 minutes since joining the club

The World Cup winner made his first appearance in 811 days in a 4–1 defeat to Rennes, but fitness issues remain a major concern

Pogba has now been handed devastating news ahead of the crucial Monaco-Paris Saint-Germain Champions League clash

AS Monaco midfielder Paul Pogba has encountered another obstacle in his turbulent career, with disappointing news confirmed for the ex-Manchester United star.

After serving an 18-month doping ban, the 32-year-old joined AS Monaco in an effort to revive his playing career, signing a two-year contract on June 28, 2025.

Paul Pogba does not make Monaco's Champions League squad. Image credit: Koji Watanabe

Source: Getty Images

Once the world’s most expensive footballer, Pogba has struggled to make an impact at his new club, managing just 47 minutes on the pitch this season and yet to start a single match.

Fitness issues, lingering from his doping suspension, have hampered his ability to contribute consistently.

According to the BBC, he finally made his debut on November 22, 2025, coming off the bench in a 4–1 defeat away to Rennes, marking his first competitive appearance in 811 days.

By the midway point of the season in January 2026, Monaco’s management described his return as underwhelming, highlighting ongoing concerns about his form and match readiness.

Paul Pogba of AS Monaco. Image credit: ASMonaco

Source: Twitter

Pogba's Champions League setback

According to The Sun, the World Cup winner has now been left out of Monaco’s Champions League squad for the second phase of the competition, reflecting the frustrating nature of his stint at the club so far.

It should be noted that Pogba did not feature in the earlier league stage, making his exclusion unsurprising.

Meanwhile, Monaco will face PSG in a two-legged play-off for a spot in the Champions League last 16, with Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salidu expected to play a role.

Reacting to the news of Pogba's omission, lots of fans shared their opinions on X, with some of the comments stated below.

@AnujUnited:

''Did they not give him some "Comeback of the year award" and he barely even played. It shows PR stunts taking centre stage rather than performances.''

@Pentacles:

''We really need Pogba back on the pitch. I could watch him all day distributing passes across the field.''

@AleyNabi:

''Got it, that’s a bummer for Pogba and Monaco fans. Sounds like they’re being really careful with his recovery.''

@EstevaoFan:

''Paul pogba hasn't been the same since he returned from the ban I can't imagine how difficult it will be for him.''

@Pez:

''It's tough news, but the focus is on recovery now. Paul is working hard to come back, and the club is with him every step of the way. The strong come back stronger... Wait, legend.''

Source: YEN.com.gh