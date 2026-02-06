Liverpool fight to revive their season while Manchester City arrive with title hopes hanging by a thread

A late January resurgence has reignited belief at Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s City have a habit of delivering when pressure is highest

TV coverage details are provided on Sunday’s clash which could tilt the Premier League narrative in a whole new direction

On Sunday, February 8, Anfield sets the stage for a heavyweight English Premier League clash as struggling title holders Liverpool welcome inconsistent challengers Manchester City in a Matchweek showdown that could shape both sides’ seasons.

Liverpool’s slide from champions to top-four contenders has been one of the stories of the campaign. After lifting the league title in the 2024/25 season, expectations were sky-high, but Arne Slot’s second year in charge has been challenging.

However, signs of revival emerged late in January. According to Flashscore, the Reds cruised past Qarabag with a ruthless 6-0 win before producing a stirring comeback to dismantle Newcastle 4-1 at Anfield.

That victory over the Magpies snapped a worrying five-match Premier League winless streak, during which Liverpool drew four times and lost once.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are unbeaten in eight home matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and scoring 18 goals in that run.

Manchester City, meanwhile, steadied themselves with a convincing 3-1 midweek victory over Newcastle, sealing their place in the Carabao Cup final. That result offered some relief after a damaging setback to their league ambitions last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 with Tottenham, extending a frustrating sequence that has seen them fail to win five of their last six league outings.

As a result, City enter the weekend six points behind league leaders Arsenal, with little margin for further errors. Still, history suggests they thrive in high-profile fixtures.

The Cityzens have won five of their last six away matches against reigning Premier League champions, underlining their ability to rise on the biggest stages.

Liverpool-Man City head-to-head

City’s emphatic 3-0 triumph earlier this season means they are chasing a rare league double over Liverpool, something they have not achieved since the 1936/37 campaign.

Yet Anfield has long been a difficult destination for them. Manchester City have managed just two wins in their last 38 league visits to the iconic stadium, a run dominated by Liverpool victories and draws.

Sunday’s encounter should also spotlight in-form attackers from both camps, with Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike attracting attention, while City can call on the firepower of Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: match details

Football fans in Ghana will be able to watch the match live on SuperSport and Canal+ Afrique, which hold the broadcast rights for the Premier League in sub-Saharan Africa, as noted by Wikipedia.

Notable channels to monitor are SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Football, and SuperSport Maximo, depending on your DStv or GOtv package.

