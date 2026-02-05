Liverpool see Sunday’s Anfield clash with Manchester City as a chance to prove their progress after November’s heavy defeat

In is official press conference, Arne Slot provided a positive update on one of Liverpool's key players

Squad selection issues and long-term planning add extra intrigue to the high-stakes showdown

Liverpool are determined to underline the progress they have made this season when they welcome second-placed Manchester City to Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, February 8.

The fixture offers a chance for redemption after the Reds were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by City at the Etihad Stadium back in November.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is confident ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Man City. Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool vs. Man City preview

Speaking on Thursday, as covered by Flashscore, head coach Arne Slot stressed that the upcoming encounter represents a clear benchmark for measuring his team’s development.

The reigning champions arrive on Merseyside full of confidence following a dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the league. Manchester City, meanwhile, come into the match after a mixed run of results.

They recently dropped points in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, despite holding a two-goal lead, but responded positively by defeating Newcastle 3-1 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, February 4, sealing their place in the final.

Manchester City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on the earlier league meeting between the two sides, Slot admitted that Liverpool struggled badly during that contest, particularly before the interval. He recalled that City controlled large periods of the first half and left his side chasing the game far too early.

According to the Dutch coach, Sunday’s clash is another important opportunity to assess how far the squad has come, with everyone fully aware of how significant the result could be at this stage of the campaign.

Slot also pointed to several key moments from the previous defeat that swung momentum firmly in City’s favour. He noted that a disallowed Liverpool goal, a penalty awarded to City following VAR involvement, and the concession of a set-piece goal all combined to make an already difficult task even harder.

This time around, he insisted, Liverpool are intent on presenting a far stronger and more resilient performance.

Currently, Liverpool occupy sixth place in the Premier League table, having accumulated 39 points from 24 matches. With the season entering its decisive phase, Slot acknowledged that outcomes now carry greater weight than ever.

He believes his team have shown they can match top opposition, aside from difficult spells against City and Crystal Palace, but accepts that a lack of consistency has prevented them from turning competitive displays into regular wins.

Jeremie Frimpong can play against Man City

Meanwhile, there was some good news from Slot for Liverpool fans. The manager confirmed that defender Jeremie Frimpong will be unavailable for the weekend showdown, though there is optimism that Joe Gomez could return to reinforce the back line.

As stated by Flashscore, the Dutch boss also addressed Liverpool’s decision to sign four central defenders during the January transfer window, explaining that the move was part of long-term planning rather than a short-term reaction.

In conclusion, he emphasised that while the club hopes Virgil van Dijk remains fit for many years, responsible squad building means preparing for the future in every position, not just relying on the present.

