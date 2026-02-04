Antoine Semenyo has outperformed one of the Premier League’s top stars in a key metric

The Ghanaian has taken fewer shots than many rivals but was extremely efficient in front of goal

The ex-Bournemouth man showed precision that even the league’s best scorers struggled to match

Antoine Semenyo’s rise at Manchester City this season has been eye-catching, and the numbers now back up the growing belief that the Ghanaian forward is delivering elite efficiency in front of goal.

While Erling Haaland continues to dominate headlines as the league’s top scorer, Semenyo has quietly outperformed the Norwegian in one crucial attacking metric.

Antoine Semenyo outperforms Haaland in terms of hot accuracy in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

According to the latest Premier League statistics, Antoine Semenyo boasts a 56% shot accuracy, the second-best figure in the league, bettered only by Igor Thiago of Brentford, who leads the ranking with 57%.

Haaland, for all his ruthless output, sits lower on that specific measure with 49%, underlining just how precise Semenyo has been with his attempts.

Haaland’s volume vs. Semenyo’s precision

In raw output, Haaland still sets the pace. According to the BBC, the Manchester City striker has scored 20 goals and provided 5 assists in 24 appearances, averaging 0.89 goals per 90 minutes and scoring every 101 minutes.

He has taken 87 shots, converting 23% of them. Those numbers reflect volume and consistency at the very top level.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Semenyo’s profile is different, but no less impressive. The 26-year-old has recorded 12 goals and three assists in 23 matches, averaging 0.52 goals per 90 minutes and scoring once every 172 minutes.

From 55 total shots, he has a 22% goal conversion rate, but it is his accuracy, more than half of his attempts hitting the target, that truly separates him from many of the league’s elite forwards.

EPL leaders in shot accuracy

Only Igor Thiago edges him in that department. The Brentford striker has 16 goals in 24 games, averaging 0.71 goals per 90, with a goal every 127 minutes. Thiago’s efficiency stands out at 54 shots, a 30% conversion rate, and the league-leading 57% shot accuracy.

Elsewhere among the Premier League’s leading scorers, accuracy figures fluctuate sharply. Players like Bruno Guimarães (52%), Bryan Mbeumo (58%), J. Kroupi (57%), and Lukas Nmecha (58%) show strong precision, while others, including high-profile attackers, trail well behind despite heavy shot volumes.

Semenyo’s numbers suggest a forward who chooses his moments carefully rather than relying on sheer volume. With fewer shots than many rivals but one of the league’s best accuracy rates, he offers Manchester City a different kind of attacking edge.

Semenyo aims for first career final

