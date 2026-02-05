Antoine Semenyo has hit the ground running at Manchester City, scoring four goals in his first six games

Since joining from Bournemouth, the 26-year-old Ghanaian striker has become one of Pep Guardiola’s most reliable attacking options

Off the pitch, Semenyo’s weekly wages have doubled at City, with a potential improved contract on the horizon if he maintains his stellar form

After an electrifying start to life at Manchester City, scoring four goals in just six appearances and helping the team reach the 2026 EFL Cup final, it’s the perfect moment to take a closer look at Antoine Semenyo’s earnings at the Etihad.

Since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in January 2026, 26-year-old Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has quickly become a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

According to Flashscore, his debut goal came in a memorable 10–1 FA Cup win over Exeter City on January 10, 2026, where the Ghanaian forward showcased his composure and eye for goal, helping City secure one of their largest victories in the competition in decades.

Semenyo maintained his scoring momentum in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United, opening the scoring in a 2–0 victory that put City in a strong position for the second leg.

The striker then made his mark in the Premier League, netting his first league goal in a 2–0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, demonstrating his ability to adapt quickly to top-flight football.

He continued his fine form against Tottenham Hotspur, scoring in a 2–2 draw that briefly gave City a two-goal lead before Spurs fought back.

These early performances highlighted the Chelsea-born Ghanaian footballer's versatility, finishing ability, and composure under pressure, quickly earning him a reputation as one of Guardiola’s most reliable attacking options.

With City reaching the 2026 EFL Cup final, Semenyo’s goals have boosted his confidence and signalled his importance in the squad, suggesting that he could be a major contributor for the remainder of the season.

How much does Semenyo earn at City?

Well, setting aside his goals and on‑pitch performances, it’s also worth examining what Antoine Semenyo is earning at Manchester City.

During his time at AFC Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo reportedly earned a weekly wage of around £75,000. However, since his move to Manchester City in January 2026, that figure has effectively doubled.

According to Salary Leaks, the Ghanaian forward is now believed to be earning approximately £150,000 per week, a salary that reflects both his potential and his immediate impact at the Etihad.

If the former Bristol City striker continues his impressive form at Manchester City, he will likely secure an improved contract in the near future. Given the rate at which he is performing, scoring regularly, and contributing to key victories, Semenyo has already proven his value to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Man City's top scorers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed that no Manchester City player has scored more goals than Antoine Semenyo since the Black Stars of Ghana forward joined the Cityzens.

His four goals install him as City's joint-top scorer since January 9, 2026, alongside Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki, while Norwegian hitman Erling Haaland is far low on the chart.

