Hansi Flick has addressed Lamine Yamal’s decision to wave a Palestine flag during Barcelona’s La Liga title parade

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 during Sunday's El Clasico to clinch their 29th La Liga title

Lamine Yamal missed the crucial match through injury, but took part in Monday's trophy celebrations

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has commented on Lamine Yamal’s decision to wave a Palestine flag during the club’s La Liga title celebrations on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Yamal was seen holding the flag during the five-hour parade and later posted images on Instagram, including one captioned: “Thank God I’m not Madridista.”

Hansi Flick reacts to Lamine Yamal's display of the Palestinian flag during Barcelona's La Liga title celebration on Monday, May 11, 2026. Image credit: Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Flick breaks silence on Yamal's Palestinian flag display

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Alavés, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes, Flick said:

“These are things that I don’t normally like. I have talked about it with him and I have told him that if he wants to do it is his decision, he’s 18 years old.

We are dedicated to playing football and we have to take into account what people expect from us,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Flick also reflected on the celebrations and season, adding:

“When I see people on the street crying with emotion you realize why we are here, and this for me is the most important thing, the first thing,” he added.

He praised the squad’s progress, noting injuries and consistency improvements, while setting a final target:

“The goal now is to reach 100 points, and to do that we have to win the three remaining matches and play well.”

Messi hails Lamine Yamal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi recently identified Lamine Yamal as the player he believes is currently the best in world football.

The Argentine superstar praised the Barcelona youngster for his outstanding ability, rapid rise and huge potential, with many viewing Yamal as Messi’s natural successor at the Catalan club.

Source: YEN.com.gh