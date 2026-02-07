Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has etched his name into Premier League history for all the wrong reasons

The 27-year-old saw red for a reckless tackle on Casemiro during Spurs’ clash with Manchester United on Saturday, February 7

He faces a four-match suspension, ruling him out of key fixtures, including the North London Derby against league leaders Arsenal

Cristian Romero’s afternoon ended early as Tottenham Hotspur stumbled to their first defeat against Manchester United since 2022 on Saturday.

The defender was dismissed before the half-hour mark, leaving his teammates with a mountain to climb in a tense Premier League contest.

The moment came in the 29th minute. Romero lunged into Casemiro near the centre circle, and referee Michael Oliver reacted instantly after a VAR review.

A red card followed without hesitation, cutting short the Argentine’s involvement and shifting momentum toward the hosts.

Playing with 10 men soon told. United capitalised in the 38th minute when Bryan Mbeumo finished off a clever set-piece move to break the deadlock.

Bruno Fernandes then added the icing on the cake late in the game to seal a 2-0 win for United and maintain Michael Carrick's perfect run as interim boss intact.

Romero sets unwanted record

Beyond the immediate damage, the sending off carried unwanted historical weight.

Opta notes that since his debut in August 2021, Romero has been dismissed six times in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player in that period.

Squawka adds that the 27-year-old has collected four league red cards for Tottenham, a figure matched only by Younes Kaboul in the club’s top-flight history.

The league’s Match Centre later explained the decision on X, writing:

"The referee’s call of red card to Romero for serious foul play was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that the challenge was made with excessive force and endangered an opponent."

This latest incident brings further consequences. As it is his second dismissal of the campaign, Romero faces a four-match suspension.

That ban rules him out of the North London Derby against Arsenal, along with fixtures against Newcastle, Fulham, and Crystal Palace.

The timing could hardly be worse. Over the past week, he has already drawn attention after being withdrawn at half-time against Manchester City and voicing frustration toward the board following that 2-2 draw, a game in which Ghana’s Antoine Semenyo scored.

Will Romero leave Tottenham?

Speculation about his future continues to swirl. Reports suggest this could be his final season in North London, with Atletico Madrid said to be monitoring the situation.

His recent outburst mixed with his four-game suspension only adds fuel to claims that he is resigned to leaving North London this summer.

But whether Spurs would consider offers remains uncertain, especially after he signed a lucrative four-year extension in August 2025 that placed him among the club’s top earners.

Kudus singles out Romero for praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus reserved special praise for Cristian Romero when naming Tottenham’s standout performer.

The Ghana international, who arrived from West Ham in the summer, pointed to the defender’s leadership as a key influence within the squad.

