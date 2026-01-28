Since arriving in 2023, Cole Palmer has registered 48 goals and 29 assists in 110 appearances for Chelsea

Palmer played a vital role in Chelsea’s triumphs in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League

The England forward has unexpectedly been identified as a major transfer target for Manchester United as the club reshapes its squad

Cole Palmer has unexpectedly surfaced in recent transfer rumours, suggesting a possible switch from Chelsea to Manchester United.

Although talks are still at an early stage, speculation has intensified given Palmer’s profile and the ongoing uncertainty over Chelsea’s long-term plans.

Rosenior addresses Cole Palmer's future amid Manchester United transfer speculation.

According to The Express, the 23-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City, is believed to be a boyhood United supporter and a native of Manchester.

That link has sparked suggestions that a return to the north-west might appeal to Palmer if the conditions are right.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to stay active in the transfer market as they continue to rebuild, with creativity and goal-scoring from midfield seen as top priorities.

Palmer’s situation at Chelsea has also drawn close attention. While he has shown glimpses of brilliance since joining, injuries and tactical changes have occasionally stalled his momentum, raising questions over his long-term role at Stamford Bridge.

United are said to value his versatility, technical skill, and ability to make an impact in tight spaces.

Cole Palmer.

Will Cole Palmer join Manchester United?

According to Sun Sport, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has dismissed reports suggesting Cole Palmer is homesick, insisting the England forward is “very, very happy” at Stamford Bridge.

“Cole is an exceptional player, much like Moisés Caicedo who sits beside me, and he’s a key part of the squad.

“I’m not surprised by the timing of these rumours. A new manager comes in, and suddenly people try to stir things up—but it’s simply not true.

“Cole is happy here, fully committed, and I’m excited to see him on the pitch. There’s no need for any special assurances from the club’s directors; the speculation is completely baseless and unrealistic.

“We’ve had multiple discussions with Cole about how he can help improve the team, how he can develop, and how I can support him. He loves being at Chelsea and wants to continue his journey here.

“You can’t stop rumours, but some are so far from reality that there’s no value in entertaining them.”

Meanwhile, Palmer has appeared frustrated at times this season, largely due to a persistent groin issue.

His reaction after converting a second-half penalty in Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Brentford on January 17, heading straight down the tunnel rather than celebrating, fueled speculation over his future.

The former Strasbourg boss clarified the situation, saying the visible frustration was not linked to dissatisfaction with the club.

“The frustration in the Brentford game was because he couldn’t perform at the level he wants for the club. My role, and the club’s role, is to ensure he can consistently play at the standard he knows he’s capable of.”

Palmer’s impact extends beyond his individual statistics. He played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup triumph, helping the club secure global silverware with crucial contributions in attack.

Additionally, he was instrumental in Chelsea’s 2024/25 UEFA Conference League victory, providing key goals and assists throughout the campaign.

Rosenior explains Palmer's absence against Charlton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liam Rosenior explained why Cole Palmer did not feature in Chelsea’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton on January 10.

Rosenior celebrated his managerial debut with a commanding victory, sending Chelsea through to the fourth round.

