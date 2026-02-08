Antoine Semenyo kept his message brief but impactful after Manchester City’s dramatic comeback victory over Liverpool

The Ghanaian forward contributed to a rare result at Anfield, as City claimed just their third win in 39 visits to the ground to keep the title race alive

Semenyo also earned respectable ratings from sections of the English media for the 94 minutes he lasted on the pitch

A CAF-accredited journalist offered a detailed tactical breakdown of his display and overall influence against the Premier League champions

Antoine Semenyo sparked online buzz with a brief post after Manchester City’s dramatic win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, February 8.

The 26-year-old forward did not score, yet his message captured the feeling inside the dressing room following a huge moment in the title race.

Man City seals dramatic comeback win

Trouble seemed certain when Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a thunderbolt free kick from long range, sending the crowd into raptures and putting the home team ahead, according to Flashscore.

City refused to fold. With minutes left, Bernardo Silva reacted sharply to Erling Haaland’s knockdown and nudged home the leveller, shifting belief.

Soon after, Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes inside the area. Haaland kept his composure and buried the spot kick, completing the turnaround.

Watch the video:

Late chaos followed. Rayan Cherki had an effort ruled out after a VAR check. Szoboszlai then saw red during heated exchanges.

None of that changed the outcome, as the away side secured only their third success in 39 visits to that venue, keeping championship hopes alive.

Semenyo, who missed out on a rare feat, contributed through relentless pressing, clever positioning, and constant running that often escapes attention yet matters greatly on such occasions.

Semenyo's three-word message

After the final whistle, the attacker went online to express emotion following the stern test. His short statement travelled fast, drawing praise for attitude and dedication.

"Till THE END," he wrote on X, accompanied by a muscle, sky blue themed love emoji and a prayer emoji.

According to Sofascore, next comes a meeting with Fulham on February 11, where he will aim to rediscover his scoring touch.

Semenyo's Liverpool performance analysed

Offering analysis, Fitman Jaara of Focus FM and Daily Guide Network told YEN.com.gh:

“I’ll admit Semenyo didn’t have his most effective outing, and that was largely down to how he was used," Jaara began.

"He operated in central corridors rather than his natural left-sided channel, where he built a reputation for isolating full-backs and attacking space during his Bournemouth spell. That positional tweak limited his ability to drive at defenders and stretch the back line vertically.

"Milos Kerkez, who knows his tendencies well from their time together, also matched him stride for stride, closing angles quickly and denying him the room he usually thrives in.

"Even so, Semenyo is still adjusting to Manchester City’s structured positional play and Guardiola’s layered tactical demands.

"Four goals already is a solid return, but it will take time before we consistently see the direct, high-impact version that used to torment defences week after week.”

How the English media rated Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo played most of the match but failed to score, drawing reactions from the English press.

Most outlets rated his performance a 6/10 in the win over Liverpool.

