Antoine Semenyo appeared to aim a subtle dig at Arsenal after Manchester City’s comfortable win over Fulham

The Black Stars forward, who completed a January switch from Bournemouth, has his sights firmly set on lifting the Premier League title

He also stands as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in a single EPL campaign and hopes to join the list of countrymen who have conquered England’s top flight

Antoine Semenyo sent a pointed message toward Arsenal after inspiring Manchester City’s comprehensive 3-0 victory over Fulham, as the Premier League title chase gathers pace.

The Ghanaian attacker, who scored one and created another, turned attention to the Gunners’ upcoming trip to Brentford with a remark that quickly caught attention.

City’s success narrowed the gap at the summit to three points, though Pep Guardiola’s men have played one extra match.

Momentum now feels important, and the 26-year-old knows every slip could swing the race.

Semenyo's cryptic message to Arsenal

Speaking after the final whistle, he made his feelings clear about the fixture in West London.

"I'm just going to sit tight, watch the Brentford vs. Arsenal game tomorrow [February 12], and hopefully it goes our way... Let's see!"

Confidence surrounds the forward at a key moment in the campaign. His recent displays have strengthened belief inside the dressing room that another late twist could happen.

Still, data paints a different picture. Opta’s model gives City an 8.15% chance of lifting the trophy, while Arsenal sit at 90.14%, marking them as strong favourites.

History, though, offers encouragement for anyone in sky blue. Under Mikel Arteta, the North London side have twice fallen short in tense finishes, with Guardiola’s team taking advantage on each occasion. That memory keeps hope alive among rivals chasing from behind.

For Semenyo, motivation goes beyond personal statistics. This stage is about honours, reputation, and influence, when the stakes rise the highest. Each contribution now carries extra weight as the run-in unfolds.

Ghana players who won EPL title

Should fortunes swing and City surge ahead, the winger would join a small group of Ghanaians who have claimed England’s top crown.

Only three names appear on that list. Michael Essien achieved the feat twice. Jeffrey Schlupp and Daniel Amartey also earned medals during Leicester City’s remarkable 2015 16 story.

Such context adds meaning to his ambition. A strong finish would not only shape this season but also secure a place in national football folklore.

Judging by his form and body language, the attacker looks ready for the pressure that comes with a battle of this scale, determined to help drive his club toward glory if an opening appears.

English media hails Semenyo

The Ghanaian forward now boasts seven goal contributions since his January move from Bournemouth to Manchester City.

