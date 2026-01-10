Man City Announce Antoine Semenyo in Ewe Language, Ghanaians Erupt with Excitement
- Manchester City’s announcement of Antoine Semenyo came with a distinctly Ghanaian flavour
- The former Premier League champions unveiled their new signing in the Ewe language, a thoughtful touch that immediately resonated with Ghanaians
- Semenyo could make his Man City debut as early as January 10, when the Citizens take on Exeter City in the FA Cup
- A Ghanaian sports journalist lauded the English club for what he described as a thoughtful tribute to the Black Stars forward’s cultural roots
Manchester City added a warm cultural touch to the unveiling of Antoine Semenyo after confirming his arrival on Friday, January 9 2026.
The Premier League giants did more than announce a new signing. They told a story that instantly resonated with Ghanaian fans worldwide.
Man City announce Semenyo in Ewe
Semenyo joined the Citizens on a five-year deal worth £62.5 million following three productive seasons with AFC Bournemouth, according to the Daily Mail.
While the club shared the news in English as expected, it was a single word that truly stole the spotlight.
On Instagram, City welcomed the Black Stars forward in Ewe, one of Ghana’s most spoken languages.
Below is the post:
The post simply read “Woezor”, meaning welcome. Within minutes, the comment section lit up with excitement and pride.
@miss_esene wrote:
"Haaah… is that a Woezor I’m seeing !!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️. Y’all about to eat some hot Akple and Fetri dekyi at City."
@royce24k joked:
"City Admin From Volta Region Be That 🇬🇭😂😂😂😂"
@terrynewman_ reacted:
"Did City Admin just say Woezor ( welcome ) ????😂❤️🇬🇭"
@honestlybridgette added:
"Woezor Nyebro."
@westermony concluded:
"Efo Semenyo ayekooo nawo ❤️👏"
Man City praised for honouring Ghanaian heritage
The creative reveal stood out for its simplicity and meaning.
Rather than a routine statement, City’s media team chose a culturally rich approach that honoured Semenyo’s roots and deepened the club’s connection with African football culture.
Kessben Media sports journalist Awal Mohammed Hudu praised the gesture in an interview with YEN.com.gh.
"As expected, this move has sparked widespread excitement online, as Ghanaian fans praised Manchester City for embracing Semenyo’s heritage and showing respect for his background," Hudu said.
"Personally, this announcement is thoughtful and inclusive. It is a proud moment for Ghana on the global football stage. Hopefully, Semenyo lives up to the expectation at Man City and excels."
Moments after Semenyo’s move was sealed, he quickly linked up with Pep Guardiola’s squad.
The City boss later confirmed that the 26-year-old would be included in the matchday squad for the FA Cup third round tie, a clear sign of early confidence.
Watch Semenyo's first Man City training session:
According to Transferrmarkt, the forward arrives in fine form after scoring 10 Premier League goals in 20 appearances for Bournemouth this season, ready to write a new chapter in Manchester.
Meet Dela Dzebu: Antoine Semenyo's mom
In another publication, YEN.com.gh took a closer look at Antoine Semenyo's mother, Dela Dzebu’s profile and the role she played in her son’s remarkable journey.
Affectionately known as Madam Dela, she combined firm discipline with warmth, nurturing a home built on support and encouragement.
