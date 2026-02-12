Antoine Semenyo scored and provided an assist as Man City injected life into their Premier League title hunt

The Ghanaian forward now has seven goal contributions since swapping Bournemouth for the Sky Blues in January

Semenyo's performance caught the attention of the English press, with many praising him based on match ratings

Antoine Semenyo continued his purple patch of form as Manchester City romped past Fulham on Wednesday, February 11.

The 26-year-old was directly involved in two of City's three-goal blitz in the first half, boosting their Premier League title chase against Arsenal.

Semenyo inspires Man City to victory

After drawing blanks in his previous two appearances, including a quiet outing against Liverpool, questions had started to surface.

On Wednesday night, he answered them quickly. In 24 minutes, he positioned himself smartly in the area, reacted fastest to a loose ball and poked home to open the scoring.

He was not done. Soon after, he slipped a neat pass into the path of Nico O’Reilly, who finished calmly to double the advantage.

Just before the break, Erling Haaland added a third, taking his league tally to 22 and putting the contest beyond doubt.

Fulham attempted to respond after the interval, yet City stayed composed to secure all three points.

The result reduced Arsenal’s lead at the summit to three points, although the Gunners have a game in hand.

That strike carried added significance. It moved Semenyo to 13 league goals this term, the highest return ever recorded by a Ghanaian in a single Premier League campaign.

He also matched a landmark previously achieved only by Kevin De Bruyne, finding the net in each of his first two home league outings at the Etihad.

Such numbers underline his growing importance in Manchester. Since arriving, he has blended sharp movement with clinical finishing, giving City another weapon in attack as the title battle intensifies.

How English media rated Semenyo

English outlets were quick to assess his display.

Sky Sports handed him 7/10, describing his opener as a "gift" from Fulham.

Goal awarded Semenyo the highest mark among City players, 9/10, writing:

"Another goal and a wonderful assist, making City's capture of him in January look all the more astute."

Sports Illustrated scored him 8/10 and noted:

"Put City ahead and then assisted the second. His performance was efficient more than anything. Didn’t see a lot of the ball in open play, but made the most of his opportunities to cause problems for Fulham."

MEN gave the Black Stars forward 7/10, stating:

"Struggled to stay in the game, but still scored and could have had a penalty when his hair was pulled."

Manchester World offered 8 out of 10, adding:

"An utter joy to watch. Another goal and assist, but he also impressed with his work rate at both ends of the pitch. He already looks like a brilliant signing".

