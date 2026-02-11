Antoine Semenyo delivered a goal and an assist in Man City’s Premier League clash with Fulham, writing his name in the sands of time

The Ghanaian forward now boasts five goals in eight outings since his move from Bournemouth

His performance since joining Man City has prompted fans to flood social media with praise for his blistering form

Antoine Semenyo etched his name into Ghanaian football folklore after setting a fresh scoring record in a single Premier League campaign.

The Manchester City attacker reached the milestone with his latest finish against Fulham on February 11.

His form has become one of the season’s standout stories, built on composure during tense situations and steady output when it matters most.

Antoine Semenyo Breaks Record for Most EPL Goals by a Ghanaian in One Season. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo achieves new record in EPL

Semenyo, who has become an efficient goal-scoring outlet since joining City, reacted first after a failed clearance.

A loose ball fell invitingly, and he stretched to guide it home in the 24th minute, giving City control.

Watch Semenyo's goal vs Fulham:

Since arriving from Bournemouth, he has produced five goals in eight appearances, a return that shows how quickly he has adapted to new surroundings.

Opta underlined his love for this fixture. Since the start of last season, Semenyo has delivered seven Premier League goal contributions versus Fulham, made up of four strikes and three assists.

Only Erling Haaland has managed more direct involvements against one opponent in that stretch, registering eight against West Ham. Statistics mirror what the eyes see: a player who thrives in familiar contests.

That finish carried historic weight. It became his 13th league effort this term, the highest total by any Ghanaian in one top-flight season, moving him beyond the standard set by Anthony Yeboah.

Achieving that feat in England, where many elite names have featured, underlines the scale of the accomplishment.

Antoine Semenyo Breaks Record for Most EPL Goals by a Ghanaian in One Season. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Fans celebrate Semenyo's milestone

Supporters expressed pride as news of the landmark spread. Timelines filled with admiration, with many calling it a special moment for the nation.

His journey from promise to proven performer now stands as an inspiration for young talents back home, showing how belief plus hard work can turn opportunity into a legacy.

@francis_cgl wrote:

"Man, City really got a gem. Semenyo’s making it look easy already."

@cwbyall1 chimed in:

"Proper baller. Big signing for them."

@martin_himslf added:

"Our Ghana boy is just the best."

@AFRO_BOY_ praised:

"Sharp player. No dulling."

@cwise4124 summed up:

"Semenyo is really making Ghana proud."

Source: YEN.com.gh