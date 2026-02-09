Arsenal dominated the early 2025/26 Champions League season, fetching 24 points from eight matches

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City remain strong contenders for a top-four finish in the Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United’s perfect starts under new managers Rosenior and Carrick have boosted their top-four prospects

The battle for UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 season is intensifying, with the Premier League increasingly poised to secure a fifth berth in Europe’s elite competition.

Arsenal, however, are focused on loftier goals this 2025/26 season. The Gunners have dominated the 2025/26 UCL, amassing 24 points from their opening eight matches, and are all but guaranteed a spot in next season’s Champions League, according to the Opta supercomputer.

Arsenal headlines a list of five Premier League teams that can qualify for the 2026/27 Champions League. Image credit: Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side currently enjoys a comfortable 13-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League standings, with just 13 games remaining.

Manchester City sit six points behind Arsenal but are widely expected to finish in the top four, with simulations showing a 97.7% probability of Champions League qualification, slightly ahead of Aston Villa, who have an 88.2% chance.

Villa, Chelsea, Man Utd: The top 4 contenders

Aston Villa suffered a setback this weekend, squandering a half-time lead to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth. That result left them nine points behind Arsenal and drastically reduced their Premier League title chances to just 1.6% in Opta simulations.

While both Chelsea and Manchester United still have some mathematical hope of winning the league, realistic expectations now point towards securing Champions League football as the primary objective for these clubs.

As for Chelsea, they have enjoyed an impressive start under new manager Liam Rosenior, becoming only the fourth permanent Blues manager to win their first four Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick has also won his opening four matches as interim Manchester United boss, providing optimism for the Red Devils’ top-four ambitions.

As revealed by the Opta forecast, Chelsea currently has a 47.9% chance of finishing in the top four, while United hold a 35.1% probability.

Premier League teams' chances of qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League season analysed. Image credit: Opta

Source: Twitter

EPL teams to qualify for 2026/27 UCL

1. Arsenal

2. Manchester City

3. Aston Villa

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester United

Liverpool, by contrast, has seen their top-four prospects diminish following a late defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, February 7, leaving them four points adrift of the final Champions League spot and with only a 21.6% chance of securing qualification according to the Opta model.

Man United need Champions League football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bryan Mbeumo's confident European football declaration following Manchester United's impressive home victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cameroonian is one of the in-form players under the interim stewardship of Michael Carrick, scoring three goals in his last four Man United matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh