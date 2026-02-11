Cheryshev has revealed the challenges he faced in finding his natural position at Real Madrid under Ancelotti and Zidane

He explained how his moves to Sevilla and Villarreal shaped his journey and influenced his international prospects

The former Real Madrid winger reflected on choices he would have made differently, sharing the pressures he experienced at the top level

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Real Madrid winger Denis Cheryshev has opened up about his time at the Santiago Bernabéu, reflecting on key moments and decisions that shaped his career, including candid discussions with Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.

Once hailed as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Real Madrid’s famed academy, Cheryshev’s rise to the first team did not follow the seamless path many had predicted.

Denis Cheryshev reflects on his Real Madrid career. Image credit: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Seeking regular playing time, he eventually opted to leave the club in June 2026, signing for La Liga rivals Villarreal.

Looking back, the Russian international revealed how his role at the club shifted significantly when Carlo Ancelotti took charge, as featured by Madrid Universal.

“When Ancelotti arrived, I had a tempting offer from Germany. But Marcelo was returning after the Copa América and Coentrão was injured, so they started deploying me at left back.

Honestly, I wasn’t comfortable there; both on the pitch and in my mind, I was an attacking player. I didn’t want to be moved to defence,” Cheryshev explained.

Despite his unease, he impressed during pre-season and was subsequently handed a first-team contract. Yet, another pivotal decision loomed, one that would ultimately define his trajectory.

“I played in all the pre-season games and performed well, which led to a four-year contract with the first team. It was an incredible moment for me,” he said.

Former Real Madrid star Denis Cheryshev. Image credit: Power Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after, the club suggested a loan move to Sevilla. Cheryshev spoke openly with Ancelotti, who was straightforward about the situation.

“I told him I wanted to play in my natural position and that Sevilla was an option. He replied, ‘Denis, I’ve got Bale, Özil, Di María, Cristiano, and Isco has just arrived… Where do you want me to play you?’ It made things very clear,” Cheryshev recalled.

Meanwhile, a loan to Sevilla did not go as planned due to injuries, but the subsequent spell at Villarreal proved successful. Returning to Madrid, he found playing time limited under Rafa Benítez, even in his preferred position. Then Zidane arrived, leaving Cheryshev torn between staying or leaving.

“There was pressure from Russia ahead of Euro 2016. Slutsky told me, ‘If you don’t play, I won’t call you up.’ Zidane also said, ‘I can’t guarantee you much time on the pitch, but I promise you will play. I need you to stay.’ In the end, I left. Looking back, it feels like a foolish decision. What an idiot.” he admitted.

Real Madrid eye Barcelona's Pedri

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez is allegedly plotting a move for one of FC Barcelona's most important players, Pedri.

Perez is understood to be a huge admirer of the midfielder, who has been hailed as the best in the world by former Madrid star Toni Kroos, but a transfer would not happen easily given the rivalry between the two Spanish powerhouses.

Source: YEN.com.gh