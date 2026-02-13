A supercomputer has projected the likely winner of the 2025/26 Premier League title following Arsenal’s costly slip against Brentford

The Gunners’ advantage at the top has now been trimmed to four points after their draw with the Bees, tightening the race

With the FA Cup taking centre stage this weekend, Arsenal face Wolves, while Man City welcome Newcastle in another crucial showdown

Arsenal’s bid to end their long wait for a Premier League crown suffered a setback after a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Thursday, February 12.

The Gunners began matchweek 26 holding a six-point cushion at the summit. That advantage had already been trimmed earlier in the week when Manchester City brushed aside Fulham, with Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo on target.

Arsenal drop points against Brentford

The gap shrank to three, placing pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side to respond.

For much of the evening in west London, it looked like they would. Noni Madueke rose highest in the 61st minute to head home and put Arsenal in front.

Brentford, however, refused to fold. Keane Lewis Potter struck to restore parity, shifting the mood inside the stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli later found space for a decisive effort, yet his attempt was denied. When the final whistle sounded, both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Arsenal remain top, though their cushion has narrowed. With City building momentum after successive victories, the contest for supremacy now appears firmly between two contenders.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Following the latest round of fixtures, Opta’s supercomputer recalculated its championship projections.

Arsenal’s probability of lifting the trophy now stands at 85.8%, down from 90.14%. City’s figure has climbed from 8.15% to 12.07%.

Aston Villa, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are each rated below two per cent.

Despite the shifting numbers, belief within the Arsenal camp remains intact. Declan Rice urged calm and concentration as the season enters its decisive phase.

"In this journey, you are never going to be at the level for 70 games of the season but you have to be at the best you can," Rice said, as reported by ESPN.

Arteta echoed that message, stressing consistency above all else.

"That's what we have to do, I mean we are going to be willing and preparing to win every single match and the only thing that we can do is focus on that and raise the levels collectively and individually to be better than the opponent every week and that's going to carry on like this till May, regardless if we play before or after that. It's just the things that we have to do, that's the most important thing," he said as quoted by Football London.

After the FA Cup fourth round break, City will welcome Newcastle. Arsenal will return to action against Wolves as the tension builds toward May.

