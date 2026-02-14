Tottenham’s new head coach Igor Tudor could play a crucial role in sharpening Kudus just months before Ghana face Croatia in the World Cup

Kudus, who has recorded three goals and six assists in 26 appearances this season, is set to return from injury in April 2026

Croatia could ultimately face a Ghana side inspired by a player developed under one of their own former internationals

Tottenham Hotspur’s appointment of Croatian coach Igor Tudor has created an unexpected World Cup subplot involving one of his most important players, Mohammed Kudus.

Tudor, who took charge of Spurs on Saturday, February 14, until the end of the season, is expected to build his attacking structure around Kudus once the Ghanaian returns from injury in April 2026.

Igor Tudor and Mohammed Kudus's link

The former Ajax star has been one of Tottenham’s most dynamic attacking outlets this season, and his return could be central to the club’s push for stability.

According to Transfermarkt stats, the Nima-born footballer has registered three goals and six assists in 26 appearances for Spurs in his maiden season, highlighting his importance.

But the real intrigue lies beyond north London.

At the 2026 World Cup, Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, according to FIFA. That means Tudor’s homeland will face Kudus’ Ghana in one of the tournament’s most fascinating group-stage battles.

If the Ghanaian player returns to action in April as expected, Tudor could be directly responsible for sharpening Kudus’ tactical awareness, positioning, and match sharpness at the club level, just before the tournament kicks off in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Then, potentially, Croatia may have to stop the very player one of their former internationals helped elevate. It is football’s paradox at its finest: club unity, international rivalry.

Reaction to Tudor's Tottenham appointment

Meanwhile, several Tottenham fans took to social media to welcome the new Spurs trainer immediately after the club announced the news on Saturday.

@ProTottenham said:

''All of us MUST back the man!! This is not a easy job to take on but Igors got the balls to try his best to save this club. A club which is in turmoil and staring at relegation, hes in full belief he can be the man to save us and thats all we should care about.''

@AhmedHussein:

''A positive result against their bitter rivals Arsenal next week could significantly boost Tudor’s standing among the fans and inject fresh momentum into their campaign.''

@JayPeeAce:

''Welcome to the league of no mercy and just a reminder Chelsea is the biggest club in London. You are welcome coach.''

@BobbyETAC:

''Can Tudor rescue spurs from the relegation zone. He has a strong will to take the job, maybe he can revive their season.''

Tottenham's manager hunt

