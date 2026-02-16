Antonela Roccuzzo shared a glimpse of her romantic Valentine’s Day celebration with Lionel Messi on Instagram

The couple kept the occasion private, enjoying a quiet dinner and quality time away from the spotlight

Roccuzzo, now a prominent face of Anastasia Beverly Hills, spoke about Messi’s disciplined lifestyle, including his focus on nutrition, exercise, and mental health

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antonela Roccuzzo took to social media to show off the extravagant Valentine’s Day surprise she received from her husband, Lionel Messi.

The Argentina international, currently sidelined through injury, disclosed his romantic side as he continues his recovery.

Antonela Roccuzzo shares a glimpse of her romantic Valentine’s Day celebration with Lionel Messi on Instagram. Photo: Rich Storry.

Source: Getty Images

Messi shows romantic side with Antonela

Instead of making a grand public display, Messi opted for a romantic celebration, treating Roccuzzo to dinner and a series of thoughtful gifts.

Away from the spotlight, the couple marked Valentine’s Day with a quiet evening that quickly caught attention online.

Known for keeping his private life low-key, the 2022 World Cup winner once again chose simple but meaningful gestures to celebrate February 14.

Roccuzzo offered fans a glimpse of the occasion by sharing photos on Instagram of the pair enjoying dinner, chocolate-covered strawberries complete with a “LOVE” tag, and a scenic beach view in Miami.

She also showed off a giant stuffed teddy bear gifted to her by Messi for the special day.

Messi and Roccuzzo, childhood sweethearts, have been married for nearly a decade after tying the knot in Rosario, Argentina, in June 2017, per CNN.

Over the years, Roccuzzo has carved out her own identity beyond being Messi’s wife and is now a prominent face of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

The brand’s founder, Anastasia Soare, first met Roccuzzo at a party hosted by Victoria Beckham and has described her as a modern woman.

“What makes Antonela compelling is the balance. She is a devoted mother, a great partner, and a person with integrity,” Soare said.

In a separate interview with ELLE, Roccuzzo shared insight into Messi’s disciplined lifestyle, particularly regarding nutrition and recovery.

“My husband has to always be on a diet because of what he does. We have to eat healthy. We don’t drink alcohol and we don’t smoke. We try to have everything organic. It all comes together, with the exercise, the nutrition, and the mental health — it’s a way of living.”

Lionel Messi gifts Antonela Roccuzzo a giant teddy bear. Photos: @antonelaroccuzzo/Rich Storry

Source: Instagram

Messi played a key role for Inter Miami CF last season as the Herons lifted the MLS Cup in December.

Per the Athletic, Javier Mascherano’s side secured a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with goals coming from an own goal by Edier Ocampo, a second-half strike from Rodrigo De Paul, and a late effort by Tadeo Allende to seal the triumph for Miami.

Questions remain over whether Messi will feature for Argentina national football team at the World Cup later this year. The 38-year-old previously commented on the possibility, saying:

"I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country — especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

Antonela spies on Messi's phone?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Messi was side-eyed by his wife, Antonela, as he watched an Inter Miami match.

Messi and Roccuzzo were in the stands as Inter Miami began their defense of the 2023 Leagues Cup title, hosting Liga MX side Puebla at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Source: YEN.com.gh