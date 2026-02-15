A rising Ghanaian prospect has taken a major step in his career after completing a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid

The highly-rated winger previously trained at FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy

Ghana Football fans have reacted and hailed the teenager’s bold leap onto one of Europe’s biggest stages

An experienced Ghanaian coach has urged the youngster to keep his head on the ground while working to breathe life into his dreams

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Clifford Nana Kusi Gyamfuaa is on the brink of completing a dream move to Real Madrid.

Reports from Spain indicate that an agreement has been reached between the Spanish giants and the representatives of Nana Kusi.

Clifford Kusi-Gyamfuaa is on the brink of sealing a dream move to Real Madrid. Photo credit: @cfdamm/Instagram and Brendan Moran - Sportsfile/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid to sign Ghanaian prodigy

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the deal is now finalised, and the teenager is expected to sign his contract at Valdebebas in the coming days.

Within the club, Nana is viewed as a long-term project who fits perfectly into the renewed emphasis on youth development at La Fabrica, Madrid’s academy structure.

Madrid has made it clear in recent years that they are casting their net wide in search of the world’s finest young prospects, and Nana’s rapid rise convinced decision-makers that he is worth investing in.

Although he is not expected to walk straight into the senior side, there is already talk that his technical level could earn him minutes with Castilla, the club’s reserve team.

Meet Clifford Kusi, Madrid's new prodigy

The 16-year-old winger, who would hope his move does not end up like Baba Sule's, began his development at FC Barcelona academy La Masia before departing in 2023.

He later joined Club de Futbol Damm in Catalonia, where his growth accelerated.

His performances drew attention from scouts in Madrid, who closely monitored his progress.

Described as explosive and direct, Nana combines sharp dribbling with an eye for goal.

He has scored seven times in 11 matches this season, underlining his attacking instincts, according to Barca Universal.

Exposure to Barca’s demanding structure earlier in his journey also sharpened his awareness and confidence on the ball.

Clifford Kusi-Gyamfuaa currently plays for CF Damm, a youth-only club competing in Spain’s División de Honor Juvenil. Photo credit: @cfdamm/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

News of the move quickly sparked reaction online. YEN.com.gh gathered several responses from X.

@Officialkizi99 wrote:

"Good for him."

@MaaziTim added:

"Big move for the Ghana boy, straight from dreams to Madrid lights."

@ACompromised prayed:

"May Allah guide Clifford Nana to Islam."

@IamSarafadeen asked:

"Big step for Clifford Nana at just 16 joining Real Madrid. Could he be the next big talent from Ghana?"

@ElMago_Guti declared:

"I have seen enough promote him to the first team."

If things go according to plan, barring any unforeseen circumstance, he may even become the first Ghanaian to represent Madrid’s senior side since Michael Essien.

Clifford Kusi tipped for exploits

Sharing his thoughts on Nana Kusi’s potential switch, CAF Licence A coach Prince George Koffie told YEN.com.gh:

“First and foremost, I am absolutely delighted by the news of another Ghanaian player earning a move to a prominent European club. For Ghanaian football, this represents yet another promising export to the highest level of the game.

“From the glimpses I have seen of him in Spain, I believe that if he remains focused, keeps working diligently and avoids unforeseen setbacks - especially injuries - nothing should stop what looks like a very bright future.

"If his development stays on track, Nana could soon be making headlines for the right reasons and follow in the footsteps of compatriots who have graced the biggest stages.”

Ghanaian prodigy trains with Chelsea

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported on Vincent Mobilla, who trained with English club Chelsea.

The 16-year-old attracted the club’s attention after standout displays with Samba Stars Academy in Ghana, earning him the opportunity to showcase his talent on a bigger stage.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh