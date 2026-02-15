Ghanaian singer Efya has tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 14, 2026.

The award-winning songstress went viral as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in stunning videos from the event.

Ghanaian singer Efya marries Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas in a private ceremony. Photo credit: @efya.

Source: Instagram

Singer Efya weds in star-studded ceremony

Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, popularly known as Efya, celebrated her marriage in a stylish private reception.

The 38-year-old, who is expecting her first child, showcased her baby bump in a chic custom-made ensemble paired with elegant shoes.

The bride turned heads with flawless makeup and a glowing frontal lace hairstyle, making her the centre of attention in all the viral photos.

The Instagram photo is below:

Who is singer Efya’s husband?

Tomi Thomas, Efya’s new husband, is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, and performer known for blending Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and dancehall influences.

He first emerged as part of the Nigerian collective Loud On Sound (LOS) before pursuing a solo career, releasing his debut EP Patience in 2014 along with a series of singles that have built him a growing fanbase in Africa and internationally.

Tomi Thomas’s music spans genres including soul, reggae, jazz, and afrobeat, and he has collaborated with numerous artists in Nigeria’s alté and mainstream music scene.

Over the years, he has continued evolving his sound, cementing his place as a creative force in contemporary African music.

The Instagram video is below:

Hajia4real shines at Efya’s lavish wedding

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4real and other musicians attended Efya’s wedding, turning heads with body-flattering outfits and elegant hairstyles.

Hajia4real impressed with her dance moves, sparking reactions across social media.

The couple’s private yet glamorous celebration has become one of the most talked-about events in the Ghanaian entertainment scene.

The Instagram video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh