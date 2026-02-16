Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams has delivered a worrying update on his younger brother, Nico, as the winger continues to struggle with injury setbacks

The 23-year-old, who opted to represent Spain unlike his elder sibling, has been dealing with pubalgia since September 2025

Athletic Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that the 23-year-old could be sidelined for the coming weeks as he focuses on recovery

Fears surrounding Nico Williams have been put into perspective after his brother Iñaki offered an honest update on the winger’s physical state.

Speculation had grown in recent days, with reports suggesting a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Now, those close to the Athletic Club star have provided clarity.

Inaki Williams issues a concerning update about the health of Nico amid the latter's battle with pubalgia. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

The Spain international has struggled with pubalgia this season, a stubborn condition often referred to as sports hernia.

The problem has limited his rhythm and affected his sharpness. For a player known for speed and direct running, operating below full capacity has been costly.

Iñaki Williams gives update on Nico’s injury

Earlier this month, reports indicated that Nico could miss between six and eight weeks to properly recover.

Instead, he continued playing. Within 10 days, he featured against Real Sociedad, Valencia and Levante. That decision appears to have taken a toll.

Breaking his silence, Iñaki did not hide the frustration.

"He’s screwed… A few weeks ago, he was telling me he was starting to see the light, but now he’s taken 2-3 steps backwards," Inaki said, as quoted by El Correo.

Despite the setback, the tone from the family camp suggests the situation is being managed carefully.

There is no firm return date yet, but the focus remains on full recovery rather than rushing him back.

Ernesto Valverde considers rest period for Nico

Head coach Ernesto Valverde has also addressed the matter. He admitted the winger is not fully fit and hinted that enforced rest could be the best solution.

“Nico has problems and is not 100%. We can’t go on like this," Valverde said, as cited by Marca.

"We continue to work on different options, for the moment alternating treatment and competition and if he does not recover, we are considering letting him rest for a few weeks in order to strengthen the affected area.”

Nico Williams is set to miss up to three weeks of action as he battles with chronic pubalgia. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Statistics reflect the impact of the injury. In 26 appearances this campaign, he has managed four goals and six assists, per Transfermarkt.

Those numbers fall short of expectations for someone of his talent. However, context matters. Playing through pain rarely produces peak performances.

Last summer, he was strongly linked with Barcelona before committing his future to Athletic Club.

Now, the priority is clear. Regain strength, rebuild confidence, and return at full throttle. For both club and country, patience may prove the smartest play.

