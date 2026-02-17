Vinícius Júnior opened up about how he spends his downtime after training with Real Madrid, revealing gaming as one of his favourite hobbies

Speaking to Ibai Llanos, he detailed his daily routine and how he unwinds with friends away from football

After a challenging spell under Xabi Alonso, the Brazilian winger is rediscovering form and making a strong impact again in domestic and European competitions

It’s no secret that elite footballers carve out time for their hobbies away from the pitch. For Vinícius Júnior, that downtime often revolves around video games.

After training with Real Madrid, the Brazilian forward likes to unwind with a controller in hand.

Vinícius Júnior Opens Up on His PlayStation Habits and Favourite Games

Of course, there’s a difference between casual relaxation and long gaming sessions, and Vinícius admits he dedicates several hours to it.

In a conversation with popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, he openly discussed his daily routine.

Vinicius reveals how many hours he plays PlayStation

According to the winger, his typical day consists of training, heading home, taking a nap, eating, and then settling in to play on his console. From around 7:00 p.m. until midnight, he plays PlayStation with friends, focusing mainly on Call of Duty and EA Sports FC 26.

“I’m good at FIFA. We play Pro Clubs, each with our own player. I have a good team and we have a great time, with my friends here and with my friends from Brazil. What I like to do most at home is play PlayStation and padel. I built a court at home,” he told Llanos.

In many ways, Vinícius lives a lifestyle many young fans dream about, enjoying evenings gaming with close friends before returning to training the next day.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Real Madrid. The club began the season under former midfield icon Xabi Alonso, but results did not go as planned and he was eventually dismissed.

During that period, Vinícius struggled for consistency, and speculation even surfaced about a possible departure due to reports of tension between player and coach. However, following Alonso’s exit, the Brazilian has rediscovered his rhythm and influence.

La Liga Statistics:

Matches played: 23

Goals: 8 (including 3 penalties)

Assists: 5

Minutes played: 1,768

Yellow cards: 5

Successful dribbles: 54 (from 127 attempts)

UEFA Champions League Statistics:

Matches played: 8

Goals: 1 (against Monaco)

Assists: 6 (team leader)

Minutes played: 631

Top speed: 34.06 km/h

Passing accuracy: 78.4%

Step by step, Vinícius appears to be regaining his best form, much to the delight of Real Madrid supporters.

