Real Madrid and Benfica are gearing up for a mouth-watering UEFA Champions League playoff clash on Tuesday night

Up to nine players – including Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo – are expected to miss the first leg

Madrid, meanwhile, will be eager to settle scores after suffering a 4-2 defeat to the Portuguese giants in their previous meeting

The 2025/26 Champions League has reached the knockout stage, and Benfica will once again face Real Madrid for a place in the round of 16.

It is their second meeting in just 20 days, yet this time, both camps arrive with major absentees.

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Among 9 Players to Miss UCL Playoff

Source: Getty Images

Benfica vs Madrid: Nine players ruled out

Nine players across the two squads are unavailable, stripping the first leg of several headline acts. Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo are among the most notable names missing for Madrid.

The England midfielder is sidelined with a hamstring problem, while the Brazilian attacker serves a two-match European suspension after his red card in the previous encounter.

Raul Asencio is also banned. Eder Militao continues rehabilitation from a tendon injury.

There is better news regarding Kylian Mbappe. He sat out the recent win against Real Sociedad, but manager Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed the forward is fit and could return.

“Mbappe has been with these discomforts for quite some time. He is making a great effort every time he goes out on the pitch, and today we decided not to take risks for Tuesday. I think he will be available,” Arbeloa reassured, as quoted by Football Espana.

Benfica have their own concerns. Alexander Bah is back in training after a long absence with a cruciate ligament issue, though this fixture may come too soon. Samuel Soares is nursing a muscle complaint.

Fredrik Aursnes is expected to miss out, while Joao Veloso remains uncertain. Richard Rios has resumed sessions following a dislocated shoulder, but is unlikely to feature.

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Among 9 Players to Miss UCL Playoff

Source: Getty Images

Benfica vs Real Madrid match preview

Their last clash came on January 28 during the final round of the league phase. Madrid entered that contest as favourites. When Mbappe opened the scoring, many believed the Spanish side would take control.

Instead, Benfica responded with spirit. Three goals turned the match on its head. Mbappe struck again to raise tension, yet a dramatic late header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sealed a 4-2 triumph at the Estadio da Luz.

That victory secured progression and sparked wild celebrations in Lisbon.

Now the reward is another showdown with the competition’s most decorated club.

Between them, the two teams own 17 European crowns. History favours Madrid, as Los Blancos have won 10 of their last 12 two-legged ties in the Champions League, per UEFA. But recent memory will give the Portuguese outfit confidence.

Mysterious cat backs Madrid to beat Benfica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a famous feline oracle sparked fresh debate ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid.

Nimbus Pronos, widely recognised online for predicting football outcomes, has backed the Spanish giants to win the first leg of the playoff tie.

Source: YEN.com.gh