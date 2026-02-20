A former Italian defender was found dead in a forest after being reported missing, with authorities launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death

The 38-year-old enjoyed an 11-year professional career, including a spell in Serie A with Novara, and later moved into coaching before joining the Provincial Police of Ravenna

His body was located through mobile phone tracking in Lido Adriano, while former club Forlì paid an emotional tribute to their ex-fullback

A former Italian footballer has been found dead in mysterious circumstances after suddenly going missing.

Christian Jidayi, 38, was discovered in a forest by police investigating his disappearance, with a probe into his tragic death now ongoing.

Jidayi spent 11 years playing professionally in the Italian leagues, including a brief stint in Serie A with Novara during the 2011–12 season. A reliable right-back, he also featured for Cesena, Pro Patria and Forlì.

After retiring in 2017, he moved into coaching and served as assistant manager of San Marino Calcio from 2017 to 2019, taking charge of one match as manager in 2019.

Following his football career, he joined the police force in Ravenna. Last July, he passed an exam that officially allowed him to become part of the Provincial Police of Ravenna.

He was reported missing after failing to show up for work on Tuesday. Concerned colleagues contacted his family, who promptly filed a missing persons report.

Police later found his body in a pine forest in Lido Adriano, near Ravenna, around midnight that same day. The location was identified through mobile phone tracking.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a cause of death as investigations into his disappearance and shocking passing continue.

Forlì, where Jidayi spent much of his playing career, paid tribute to their former full-back, saying: “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this time of great grief.”

