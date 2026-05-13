Antoine Semenyo has disclosed a tactical instruction he is not allowed to use at Man City, despite relying on it during his time at Bournemouth

The 26-year-old says the approach has been restricted by Pep Guardiola following his move to the Sky Blues in the January transfer window

Meanwhile, Semenyo has endured a quiet spell in front of goal, failing to register a goal or assist in his last five matches

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Antoine Semenyo has disclosed an unusual restriction placed on one of his most surprising weapons since joining Manchester City: his long throw-in.

The Ghanaian forward says manager Pep Guardiola hinted that the tactic, which once proved effective at Bournemouth, has no place in City’s carefully structured style of play.

Semenyo, who was praised by teammate Erling Haaland, admitted the instruction was straightforward. The long throw, he explained, is not part of the plan at the Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo opens up on the reason why he doesn't use his long throws under Pep Guardiola. Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo opens up on long throw ban

In a candid reflection on his development, Semenyo traced the origin of the technique back to his Bournemouth days under Andoni Iraola, where a moment in training unlocked an unexpected asset.

"I have got a long throw; I don't know where or how. But I think because I'm so strong I can throw the ball far; that's the only reason why. It was Andoni Iraola [that urged me to practise it during training]. I threw it one time and he [Andoni] was like 'Wow, we've got to use it.'"

However, that same weapon has now been shelved in Manchester.

"I don't think Pep [Guardiola] wants to see them [long throws], I will be honest."

"There are some of the boys [who ask], 'Are you gonna take long throws?' and I'm like, 'I don't know,' he ended."

Watch the interview, as shared on X:

The technique, sparingly used in the modern game, once delivered real impact.

In a December 30 Premier League clash against Chelsea, Semenyo’s long deliveries directly contributed to two goals in a thrilling 2-2 draw, with David Brooks and Justin Kluivert both benefiting from his set-piece chaos, according to BBC Sport.

But since his January move to City, the approach has been quietly dropped. Guardiola’s system – built on structure, control, and positional discipline – has left little room for improvisation of that nature.

That tactical rigidity has long been a hallmark of the Spanish coach, admired for consistency but sometimes criticised for limiting spontaneity. For Semenyo, who fired a subtle warning to Arsenal in the Premier League run-in, the challenge now is adaptation.

Antoine Semenyo is facing a dry spell in front of goal for Manchester City, with his last strike coming against Liverpool on April 4, 2026. Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's form and performance under scrutiny

His early burst of form - four goals and an assist in six games - has slowed, with no direct contributions in his last five appearances.

The London-born forward's lack of impact in front of goal has come under scrutiny, with some questioning his long-term role in Pep's starting lineup.

Still, with three matches left and 15 goals plus four assists in the league, per Transfermarkt, he remains a useful option as City continue their push to catch Arsenal at the top of the table.

Semenyo backed for success

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that ex-Ghana international Michael Akuffo believes Antoine Semenyo has the quality and mentality to become one of the country’s standout performers on the global stage.

Akuffo tipped the 26-year-old for a trophy-filled future at Man City and a strong showing at the 2026 World Cup with Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh