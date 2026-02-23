Kudus’ big Champions League dreams at Tottenham have clashed with a harsh reality on the pitch this season

From excitement to setbacks, Tottenham’s turbulent 2025/26 campaign has tested Mohammed Kudus

Kudus faces challenges few anticipated when he joined Spurs amid injuries, managerial changes, and relegation fears

Ghanaian football administrator Micky Charles remains confident that the Ghanaian midfielder is set to return stronger and ready to shine

Mohammed Kudus has come under ridicule from football journalist Dan Owen, who covers the Premier League for Hammers News.

Owen pointed to Kudus’ remarks last summer about joining Tottenham Hotspur, where the Ghanaian midfielder cited his desire to play at the highest level, highlighting Spurs’ participation in the 2025/26 Champions League.

Tottenham are struggling in Mohammed Kudus' debut season. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Back in the summer of 2025, after signing for Spurs, the former Ajax man said:

“I’ve always wanted to play at the highest level,” Kudus said at the time, adding that he was drawn to Tottenham because of the club’s size, history, and European ambitions.

“The most important part of why I came here was the project, how the manager [Frank] sees that I can develop under him. Seeing the talent he’s nurtured into top players was a big reason why I wanted to work under him.”

However, the reality of Tottenham’s 2025/26 season has been far from Kudus’ Champions League dream.

With Thomas Frank sacked, Kudus sidelined through injury, interim manager Igor Tudor taking charge, and Spurs languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, the midfielder’s ambitions have taken a dramatic hit.

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham during the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, 2025, in Udine, Italy. Image credit: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The club now faces the shocking possibility of relegation, while West Ham, Owen notes, also battles near the bottom, sitting 18th.

Reflecting on Kudus’ comments, Owen quipped on Hammers News:

“Reading that interview now is like watching someone eagerly load their luggage onto the Titanic in April 1912, chatting excitedly about the trip to New York. Time will tell if that North London Derby disaster turns out to be the iceberg that sinks what was once one of the Premier League’s most formidable ships.

''Should Tottenham go under, don’t expect too much sympathy from West Ham as Kudus and co scramble for the lifeboats.”

Kudus backed to come back stronger

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh about Mohammed Kudus’ challenging season, Ghanaian football administrator Micky Charles described the situation as unfortunate but a reminder of how life often throws unexpected challenges.

“It is truly unfortunate what is happening to Kudus this season. He has faced challenges that no player wants to encounter, but this is part of life; unexpected events can come at any time, and athletes have to navigate them as best they can.

''Injuries, setbacks, and disruptions are all part of a footballer’s career, and while they can be frustrating, they also test a player’s resilience, patience, and determination. Kudus is a talented and hardworking player, and I firmly believe that when he returns to action, he will come back stronger, more focused, and ready to make a real impact for Tottenham.''

When will Mohammed Kudus return?

According to Tottenham, the Nima-born footballer is expected to make his long-awaited return to action on April 11, 2026.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been sidelined since January 7, missing a total of 10 Tottenham matches during that period, including the recent 4-1 demolition Spurs suffered at home to rivals Arsenal on Sunday, February 22.

Three ways Kudus can shine at Spurs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted three crucial factors that could shape Mohammed Kudus’ impact at Tottenham as he aims to score his first goal for the club.

The former West Ham midfielder has shown promise in the 2025/26 season, but consistent performances and key contributions will be vital for him to establish himself as a top player in North London.

Source: YEN.com.gh