A new report has claimed that as many as 15 first-team players could leave if the club drops to the Championship

Spurs currently sit 16th with 29 points from 26 matches, and their cushion above the relegation zone could shrink to just two points this weekend

Mohammed Kudus has been out since January 7 due to injury, but his expected return date has now been confirmed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

With Igor Tudor newly appointed and uncertainty surrounding player futures, Tottenham’s fight to stay in the Premier League is entering a critical and dramatic phase.

Tottenham Hotspur’s precarious position in the Premier League is now raising serious questions about the club’s future.

Mohammed Kudus features among 15 players Tottenham could lose if Spurs get relegated from the Premier League. Image credit: Carl Recine, Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Sitting 16th with just 29 points from 26 games, Spurs recently made a managerial switch, sacking Thomas Frank and hiring Igor Tudor on February 14, 2026, in an attempt to arrest their alarming slide.

With the relegation zone looming closer, Tottenham’s fate could become even more uncertain following their upcoming clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 22, as stated by Flashscore.

Depending on results elsewhere, the gap to the drop zone could shrink from five points to as little as two, heightening fears among fans and players alike.

Tottenham could lose 15 players, including Kudus

In light of the looming threat, a new report by The Athletic has named 15 first-team players who could depart should relegation occur.

The list spans the squad, including one goalkeeper, six defenders, two midfielders, and six forwards.

The players highlighted are: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, and James Maddison.

Cristian Romero's Tottenham future is uncertain amid interest from Atletico Madrid. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Other stars mentioned are Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Dominic Solanke.

The report suggests that Spurs could either sell or loan out almost every notable player if relegation becomes a reality, signalling a potential squad overhaul.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus is expected to make his long-awaited return from injury on 11 April. After being sidelined since 7 January, the Ghanaian international will be looking to regain match fitness and re-establish himself in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup under new boss Tudor.

Franklyn Gyimah on Mohammed Kudus’ plight

Amid these uncertainties, concerns for Mohammed Kudus remain high, particularly following his lengthy absence due to injury.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh during an exclusive interview, experienced Ghanaian sports journalist and football writer Franklyn Anane Gyimah expressed worry about the midfielder’s recovery and reintegration.

“Kudus started very well, but then injury hit him and slowed his progress. I had hoped he could continue his fine form, but looking at the changes at Tottenham, with a new coach coming in, Kudus walking straight back into the team is not guaranteed once he returns. It’s a delicate situation, but I believe in Kudus that he can make it into Tudor's team once he gets fit.”

How Kudus can thrive at Tottenham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined three crucial elements that may influence Mohammed Kudus’ success at Tottenham Hotspur now that a new manager is in charge of the team.

The former West Ham United star has shown flashes of quality during the 2025/26 campaign, but further consistency and end product will be key if he is to cement his status as a major success at Spurs.

Source: YEN.com.gh