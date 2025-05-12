Mohammed Kudus opens up on how Ghanaian musicians power his professional football career

The Nima-born footballer has inivited the likes of Stonebwoy and M.anifest to attend West Ham United matches in the Premier League

The Black Stars playmaker put up a dominant display in West Ham's Premier League win against Manchester United on Sunday

West Ham United's dynamic midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has revealed the impact of Ghanaian musicians on his football career as he hopes to finish the Premier League season strongly with the Hammers.

As the Premier League season nears its climax, the Ghanaian international has opened up about how music, particularly from Ghana, plays a vital role in his matchday preparations and life as a professional footballer.

Role of Ghanaian musicians in Mohammed Kudus's success

Before Kudus sets foot on the pitch, he tunes into the sounds of home as his main source of relaxation.

The No.14 for West Ham revealed that his matchday mindset is heavily shaped by music from Ghana, citing popular names like Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, and M.anifest as key inspirations.

From pre-match warm-ups to travel routines, music remains a constant companion, as quoted by West Ham Official website.

“Travelling, we all have headsets on listening to music. Before games, there's a big speaker in the dressing room and music. Music revolves around us and I think personally, it forces a lot of energy in me.” Kudus said.

This sonic boost, according to the Nima-born player, helps elevate his game and maintain a connection to his roots.

Whether it's energising beats to get pumped for kick-off or calming tunes during quiet moments, music is embedded in his football journey.

Mohammed Kudus: A music fan and talented footballer

Kudus isn’t just a fan of Ghanaian music, he actively works to bridge the gap between football and the artists he admires.

His relationship with key figures in Ghana’s music scene goes beyond playlists.

In recent months, he welcomed Afro-dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy to the London Stadium, while rapper M.anifest joined him at a fiery derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

“It feels good to have them come to watch me play. My way of connecting with my Ghanaian culture and my Ghanaian people is bringing them to the stadium once in a while to experience the football and the music together.” he added.

In doing so, the Black Stars playmaker acts as a cultural ambassador, highlighting the power of music and sport as tools for national pride and identity.

The mutual respect between him and the musicians is rooted in their shared mission to elevate Ghana on a global stage.

What is Mohammed Kudus' favourite music?

While his heart lies with Ghanaian music, Kudus’s playlist is far from one-dimensional.

His musical tastes span the African continent and reach into the Caribbean and beyond.

“There's a lot I listen to – mostly Ghanaian, Nigerian, a little bit of Amapiano also, Jamaican as well – Popcaan and Vybz Kartel,” he said. “I listen to almost everything!” he revealed.

His openness to different sounds reflects his global outlook, shaped by a footballing journey that has taken him from Ghana to the Netherlands, and now to England’s top flight.

Kudus aims for strong EPL finish with West Ham United

As West Ham United looks to finish the Premier League season on a positive note, Kudus is ready to bring his best, fuelled by the energy of his music and his culture.

The Hammers defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Kudus providing a great assist for Tomas Soucek to put West Ham ahead.

A fan of rhythm on and off the pitch, Kudus believes that the energy from music, notably that of Ghanaian artists, help him find balance and motivation in a demanding sport.

