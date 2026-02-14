Tudor has been appointed until the end of the season to stabilise performances and improve results quickly

Mohammed Kudus's new boss's first match in charge will be the north London derby against Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur are 16th in the Premier League and winless in eight league games

Mohammed Kudus's Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Igor Tudor as their interim head coach until the end of the season, following the departure of Thomas Frank earlier this week.

The 47-year-old Croatian steps into the role on a short-term contract that runs through to June, with the club seeking immediate improvement after a turbulent run of results.

Tudor’s first assignment will be a daunting one, a north London derby against Arsenal next Sunday, a fixture that could define the early tone of his tenure.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels, Tudor described the opportunity as a privilege at a pivotal moment for Spurs.

He acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with the role and stressed that his immediate focus is on restoring consistency and belief within the squad.

“I am proud to be here. My priority is to bring stability to our performances and ensure we approach every match with determination and courage. There is undeniable talent in this group, and it is my task to organise the team properly, inject fresh energy and improve results without delay.” Tudor said.

A crucial reset for Spurs

Tudor inherits a Tottenham side languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

The north London club are enduring an alarming eight-game winless streak in the league, a run that ultimately cost Frank his job after only eight months in charge.

Frank’s final outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, a result that intensified scrutiny on his position.

Despite domestic struggles, the Danish coach did oversee a respectable European campaign, guiding Spurs into the Champions League last 16 automatically after finishing fourth in the league phase.

Meanwhile, sporting director Johan Lange explained the rationale behind Tudor’s appointment, highlighting his ability to step into difficult situations and deliver swift impact, as Flashscore noted.

Lange emphasised that the club’s immediate aim is to steady performances, extract the maximum from the squad’s quality, and compete strongly in both domestic and European competitions.

Tudor returns to management after being dismissed by Juventus in October, bringing an end to seven months in Turin. He left the Italian giants sitting eighth in Serie A amid an eight-match winless run.

A former Croatia international, Tudor enjoyed a successful playing career, winning two Serie A titles during a nine-year stint at Juventus.

Since transitioning into management in 2013 with Hajduk Split, he has coached across Europe, taking charge of clubs including Galatasaray, Udinese, Marseille and Lazio.

Now, he faces arguably one of his toughest challenges yet, reviving Tottenham’s season before time runs out.

Tottenham'ss hunt for a manager

