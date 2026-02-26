Opta Sports has projected which teams are set to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League amid an intense race for the remaining places

The Premier League is almost certain to receive five qualification spots, but with Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC firmly positioned at the top, only three places remain up for grabs

Aston Villa FC, Manchester United FC, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are expected to battle it out for those final three Champions League spots

Opta Sports’ supercomputer has forecast which clubs are most likely to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Several teams are locked in a tight battle for three remaining qualification places, assuming Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC secure the top two spots in the Premier League.

At present, Aston Villa FC sit third on 51 points, three clear of a resurgent Manchester United FC in fourth. Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC occupy fifth and sixth place respectively, both on 45 points.

Thanks to the strong performances of English clubs in Europe this season, the Premier League will receive five Champions League qualification spots next term.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League qualifiers

Opta’s projections show Arsenal with a 100% chance of qualifying, while Manchester City are given a 99.65% probability. Aston Villa are tipped to finish third on 69 points, giving them an 85.38% likelihood of securing a Champions League berth.

Villa boss Unai Emery saw his side draw with Leeds United FC, meaning they have just one win in their last four matches.

Speaking via the club’s website, Emery said:

“We must be positive. We must accept this result in the Premier League because every team is showing their capacity, how difficult the Premier League is for us, for other teams. How we are third, still being there, how we achieved today one point like how we were, I think should be something we must accept like a positive result and keep going forward, because we are going to try to be consistent in 38 matches.”

Liverpool are projected to climb into fourth place, with a 48.63% chance of finishing in the Champions League spots after snatching a late winner against Nottingham Forest FC over the weekend.

Manchester United, unbeaten under Michael Carrick, are forecast to finish fifth and qualify with a 43.23% probability. That leaves Chelsea as the side predicted to miss out, with just a 19.95% chance.

The Blues have dropped points in their last two matches against relegation-threatened opposition and face a difficult run of fixtures in March.

Head coach Liam Rosenior admitted: “I think the frustration is more with the last two home games. From being in winning positions and being in control of the game to not winning the two games, that's the biggest frustration. It's not a blame on an individual.”

