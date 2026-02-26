There is a real possibility that the Premier League could have seven teams in next season’s UEFA Champions League league phase

England is already on the verge of securing five qualification spots thanks to its strong performances in European competitions this campaign

Here’s how that number could increase to seven, even as clubs prepare for next month’s Round of 16 ties

The Premier League could remarkably see as many as seven clubs competing in next season’s UEFA Champions League, a scenario that would be unprecedented.

This season, six English teams featured in the Champions League league phase, and all progressed to the Round of 16 after Newcastle United defeated Qarabağ FK in the playoffs.

It marked the first time one nation has sent six clubs into the knockout stage of the competition.

There is now a strong possibility that number could increase to seven next term. England is guaranteed four Champions League places through league position, and that total is widely expected to rise to five.

How Premier League could secure 7 UCL spots

Under UEFA’s new league-phase format, the two best-performing nations across European competitions each season are granted an additional Champions League berth for the following campaign.

With all English representatives still active in Europe this season, the Premier League is well placed to earn that extra slot.

A sixth place could be claimed if a club outside the top five wins the Champions League. The reigning champions automatically qualify for the following season’s tournament, regardless of their domestic league finish.

Currently, Liverpool FC, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur sit outside the top five. Should any of them lift the trophy, they would take England’s sixth spot.

The seventh position could come via success in the UEFA Europa League, whose winners receive direct entry into the Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur benefited from that rule this season despite finishing 17th in the league.

This year, Aston Villa FC and Nottingham Forest FC are England’s Europa League representatives. Villa are considered favourites but are also expected to finish in the top five.

Forest, currently lower in the table, could secure Champions League qualification by winning the competition. They hold a 3–0 first-leg advantage over Fenerbahçe SK in the playoffs.

If Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spots are also included, the Premier League could have as many as 10 teams competing in Europe next season.

