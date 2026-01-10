Ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could replace Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager

The French legend, who boasts three Champions League titles as a manager, has set two conditions before taking over at Old Trafford

United look to bring experience and stability to the squad amid a transitional period

On January 1 of this year, Manchester United parted ways with Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, leaving the club sixth in the Premier League table.

The Portuguese coach’s departure was confirmed on Monday, following a 1-1 draw at rivals Leeds United.

According to the BBC, Amorim had previously emphasised that he joined United expecting to operate as a full manager rather than merely a coach, but the club’s official communications consistently referred to him as head coach, a role he had held since his appointment.

In the short term, under-18 coach Darren Fletcher will assume temporary responsibility for the first team, though reports indicate he will not remain in charge for the remainder of the season.

Manchester United plan to install an interim manager until the summer, at which point a permanent replacement for Amorim will be sought.

Zidane linked with Manchester United job

Several candidates are already emerging as frontrunners. Oliver Glasner, Enzo Maresca, and former England manager Gareth Southgate are all being considered for the permanent position. Maresca, who recently left Chelsea, and Southgate, currently out of work, could be readily available.

Glasner, with just six months left on his Crystal Palace contract, would likely require minimal compensation beyond the sums already paid to conclude Amorim’s tenure and settle obligations related to Erik ten Hag’s departure.

According to Sportbible, an alternative option could be Zinedine Zidane, who has been out of management since leaving Real Madrid for the second time in 2021. The French coach indicated in November that he anticipated a swift return to club football.

While he has been strongly linked with the France national team role after Didier Deschamps’ planned exit following the 2026 World Cup, a Premier League opportunity could still appeal.

Previously, Zidane expressed reservations about managing in England due to language barriers, though his close friend Emmanuel Petit later confirmed that he has been actively learning English.

In 2024, Petit revealed that Zidane would approach Manchester United with two key requirements if offered the role. He explained that Zidane is mindful of the current instability at the club, the squad’s quality, and the high expectations surrounding the position.

Any decision to take over at Old Trafford would require confidence that the necessary solutions and support are in place to rebuild the team and compete at the highest level.

With United navigating a transitional period and several high-profile names available, the prospect of Zidane taking the reins would bring both prestige and experience to a club eager to reclaim its former dominance in English and European football.

