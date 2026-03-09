Country Begs For FIFA’s Help as Players Stranded Before Playoff Game

One country's hopes of reaching the World Cup finals for the first time in 40 years have been placed in serious doubt amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A request has been made to FIFA to postpone the country's upcoming playoff tie.

The 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, has already been shrouded in controversy due to Donald Trump's actions and cartel-related violence in Mexico. The latest issue with this summer's international competition has been the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran.

The latter have already qualified for the tournament, but are now seen as 'unlikely' participants after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, which then retaliated with strikes of their own in Middle Eastern countries. Now, Iraq are uncertain of their chances to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.

FIFA Asked to Step in Amid World Cup Playoff Drama

Iraq have pleaded with the governing body of world football to step in and postpone the clash until a later date. The Middle Eastern nation is scheduled to play against either Bolivia or Suriname on March 31 in Mexico.

However, they are currently struggling to obtain visas for their players, while confirming the team's manager, Graham Arnold, is struggling to leave the UAE due to airspace closures. The Iraqi football federation said in a statement: "Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates.

"In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several professional players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico."

Arnold, who took charge of the Iraq national team in May 2025 after guiding Australia to the 2022 World Cup, also pleaded with FIFA to help them out. The 62-year-old confirmed issues getting his players out of Iraq, while stating it would be 'unacceptable' to field a weakened team (per GB News):

"Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq.

"It wouldn't be our best team and we need our best team for the country's biggest game in 40 years. The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game that it is insane. The fact that they haven't qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job."

Iraq Rejected FIFA's Alternative Travel Plan

The country's federation has claimed they are in 'constant communication with FIFA regarding the arrangements for our national team's participation'. Visas could still be obtained through the Mexican embassy in the UAE, with discussions ongoing.

FIFA originally suggested a gruelling 25-hour trek through northern Iraq, with players making an overland journey from Baghdad to Istanbul. However, Arnold refused this proposal as it would require going through regions that have been targeted by Iranian missiles.

Source: YEN.com.gh