The football world has been left in shock following the sudden death of 15-year-old academy player Amelia Aplin after she collapsed during a youth match in England.

The teenager had been representing Oxford United in a girls' academy fixture against Fulham at the club’s training centre in Horspath.

Oxford United sadly confirms the passing of 15-year-old Amelia Aplin after she collapsed during an academy match. Photo by Hagen Hopkins.

Oxford United confirms death of Amelia Aplin

What began as a routine afternoon of youth football soon turned into a moment of heartbreak that has shaken teammates, coaches, supporters, and the wider sporting community.

Shortly after the incident, Oxford United confirmed that a serious medical emergency had taken place during the game. The club later released a statement on Sunday, March 8, announcing the devastating news.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of 15 year old Academy player, Amelia Aplin.

"Amelia collapsed during a Girls' Academy game against Fulham at the club's Training Centre in Horspath yesterday afternoon.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences from everyone at Oxford United are with Amelia's family, friends, teammates and coaches.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts of the medical staff at both Oxford United and Fulham Football Club, along with the emergency services.

"The club will offer support to Amelia's family, players, coaches and staff impacted by this tragic event.

"We would ask that the family's privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Tributes from across England's football landscape, especially in women's football, have poured in for Amelia Aplin. Photo credit: @OUFCOfficial/X.

Football community mourns Amelia Aplin

Following confirmation of her passing, messages of sympathy poured in from across English football.

Clubs, supporters, and officials expressed their sorrow while sending strength to the grieving family and everyone connected to Oxford United.

Charlton Athletic wrote:

"The thoughts of everyone at Charlton Athletic are with Amelia’s family and friends, as well as everyone connected with Oxford United at this incredibly difficult time."

Luton Town shared:

"Everyone at Luton Town sends their love and condolences to Amelia’s family, friends and everyone at Oxford United who knew her. Rest in peace, Amelia."

Millwall added:

"Everyone at Millwall sends their thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Amelia’s friends, family and all at Oxford United at this incredibly sad time."

Ipswich Town also posted:

"Our thoughts are with Amelia’s family, friends, and everyone at Oxford United during this extremely difficult time."

According to Sky Sports, a scheduled senior fixture involving Oxford United Women and Real Bedford Women was postponed as a mark of respect following the tragedy.

Recent tragedies highlight risks in football

The heartbreaking incident arrives just weeks after another sad moment within the sport.

Senegalese forward Youssou Diouf reportedly died after collapsing during a match, a reminder of the unpredictable nature of life even in professional sport.

Episodes of players suffering medical emergencies on the pitch have occurred in different parts of the world in recent years, both in Africa and across Europe.

For now, tributes continue to pour in as the football community remembers Amelia Aplin, a promising young talent whose life ended far too soon.

South African player passes away after collapse

In another sad report, YEN.com.gh revealed that a 22-year-old Durban City player collapsed during warm-up before a match against Milford.

He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away on the way.

