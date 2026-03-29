Concern swept through the Black Stars camp after an unexpected robbery incident at their hotel in Vienna ahead of their heavy defeat to Austria

Reports indicate that a high-value Rolex watch and cash exceeding $2,000 went missing over the course of two nights

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the hotel that hosted the Black Stars during their brief stay in Vienna

Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup took an unexpected turn in Vienna. Before the Black Stars even stepped onto the pitch, the focus had already shifted from football to security concerns at their team hotel.

What should have been a calm and focused environment quickly turned tense after reports of a robbery within the camp surfaced.

Black Stars Robbed: Inside Vienna Hotel Where $20k Rolex, Other Valuables Went Missing

Source: Twitter

It happened hours before their friendly against Austria, a match that later ended in Ghana’s heaviest defeat in two decades.

On the pitch, the team struggled. Off the pitch, the situation raised even more questions.

YEN.com.gh breaks down the key details of the incident and what it means for the Black Stars.

What happened in the Black Stars camp?

Reports indicate that two players were targeted, losing valuable items, including a Rolex watch estimated at around $20,000. A member of the technical team also reportedly lost more than $2,000 in cash.

According to lead sports editor at Joy Sports, Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, the situation may have unfolded over multiple incidents.

On the first night of the robbery incident, a player lost a watch valued at $20,000, while a technical staff member lost €400.

The same staff member was reportedly affected again, losing an additional 2,250, with the currency believed to be either dollars or euros. Another player also lost a Rolex valued between $12,000 and $16,000.

The repeated nature of the incidents has raised concerns within the camp and beyond.

Where were the Black Stars staying?

The team was housed in a four-star hotel in Vienna, although the exact name has been withheld for security reasons.

Despite its rating, questions have emerged about the facility’s security setup.

Reports suggest, as confirmed in a video report by Fentuo, that the section occupied by the Black Stars, i.e., the fifth floor, had no working CCTV cameras.

Smoke detectors were visible and functioning, but the absence of surveillance cameras has made it difficult to identify those responsible.

Watch the video of the Black Stars hotel:

What steps have been taken?

The Ghana Football Association has reported the matter to the Austrian police, who are now investigating the incident.

However, the hotel has maintained that the case was not a break in, suggesting that it may not take responsibility for the losses. The lack of working cameras has further complicated efforts to trace the culprits.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities expected to determine how the incident unfolded.

How did the team respond?

Despite the disruption, the Black Stars had to quickly turn their attention back to football.

That proved difficult. Ghana suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria, a result that added to the tension surrounding the camp.

The performance on the pitch reflected a difficult day overall, with the team struggling to match Austria’s intensity and organisation.

What next for the Black Stars?

After leaving Vienna, the team regrouped in Stuttgart, Germany, where they continue their preparations.

The focus now shifts to their next friendly against Germany on Monday, March 30 at 18:45 GMT.

The Black Stars will be hoping to avoid further off-field issues and, more importantly, deliver a stronger performance as they look to steady their preparations for the World Cup.

GFA dispel Asare's robbery links

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that the Ghana Football Association and Hearts of Oak have moved quickly to dispel the 'spurious' allegations circulating about Benjamin Asare.

The claims are believed to have surfaced following the robbery incident that unsettled the Black Stars camp in Vienna ahead of their clash with Austria.

Source: YEN.com.gh