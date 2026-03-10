The future of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a major talking point as discussions intensify ahead of the tournament

The expanded competition will feature 48 teams and will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the first time

FIFA officials say they are closely monitoring the situation while preparations for the global tournament continue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will go ahead as scheduled despite speculation that the global tournament could be postponed.

That assurance comes from Heimo Schirgi, chief operating officer of FIFA, who said the scale and complexity of the competition make delaying it unrealistic.

FIFA Breaks Silence on Possible 2026 World Cup Postponement Amid US–Iran Conflict

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is now only three months away from kicking off.

The upcoming edition will be the biggest in the tournament’s history, as it expands to 48 participating teams for the first time and marks the first occasion the World Cup will be staged across three different countries.

Iran to boycott 2026 World Cup?

Despite the extensive preparations already in place, the tournament has been surrounded by political tension and global unrest ahead of the opening match. The scale of planning required for such an event makes postponement extremely difficult, even as concerns continue to grow.

Several countries have reportedly been linked with the possibility of boycotting the tournament, particularly as tensions in the Middle East raise questions about whether some nations will take part.

Conflict recently erupted between the United States and Iran, both of which are scheduled to participate in this summer’s tournament.

FIFA Break Silence on Possible 2026 World Cup Postponement Amid US–Iran Conflict

Source: Getty Images

Iran have been drawn in a group alongside Belgium national football team, New Zealand national football team, and Egypt national football team, but the escalating conflict has raised uncertainty over their participation.

Travel restrictions have also added to the complications surrounding the tournament.

Policies introduced by Donald Trump have made it more difficult for some supporters to travel to the United States to watch matches.

In addition, players from Haiti national football team have already experienced problems obtaining visas to enter the country, creating further concerns well before the competition begins.

FIFA monitoring US-Iran war

Speaking at the International Broadcast Centre in Dallas on Monday, Schirgi acknowledged the challenges but insisted that the tournament would proceed. When asked specifically about the situation involving Iran, he said:

"At some stage, we will have a resolution, and the World Cup will go on, obviously. The World Cup is too big, and we hope that everyone can participate that has qualified."

FIFA says it is continuing to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and remains in contact with relevant authorities and football officials.

However, tournament organisers have not indicated any intention to change the schedule at this stage.

Some figures within the football community have suggested that certain matches connected to the regional tensions may require adjustments because of safety and travel concerns.

Even so, FIFA maintains that preparations are continuing as planned and that the tournament remains on course to begin in June.

2026 World Cup: Qualified African teams

According to earlier reports from YEN.com.gh, nine African nations have already booked their spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the first round of CAF qualifiers in October 2025.

Among them are Ghana’s Black Stars, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom earned their qualification through impressive performances.

Meanwhile, DR Congo have qualified for the FIFA inter-confederation playoffs, keeping their World Cup dreams alive as they aim for a place in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh