Eight players from multiple countries have been ruled out of the World Cup play-off semi-finals due to suspension, dealing early blows to several teams

Ireland, Denmark, Ukraine, Poland and North Macedonia are among the nations affected, while Wales and Northern Ireland remain at full strength

The suspensions add extra pressure ahead of the high-stakes one-legged play-off ties that will determine four European spots for the 2026 World Cup

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Several European nations have suffered an early setback ahead of the World Cup play-offs, with eight players ruled out of the semi-finals due to suspension.

Following Tuesday night’s qualifiers, the full list of teams entering the play-offs—where they will battle for a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada—has now been confirmed.

FIFA Hands Bans to Eight Players Before World Cup Play-Offs

Source: Getty Images

Scotland forced Denmark into the play-off route with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Hampden Park, while Wales cruised to a 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia, powered by a Harry Wilson hat-trick that secured them home advantage.

Ireland also booked their place thanks to a dramatic late comeback in Budapest, while Northern Ireland had already qualified as one of the top Nations League group winners who failed to finish in the top two of their qualifying group.

In total, 16 teams will compete across four separate paths for the final four European spots at the World Cup. However, a number of sides will head into their decisive one-legged semi-finals with weakened squads.

Wales and Northern Ireland will have fully available squads, but Ireland must do without Festy Ebosele and Liam Scales.

Denmark are missing Rasmus Kristensen and Joachim Andersen, Ukraine will be without Yukhym Konoplya and Ruslan Malinovskyi, Poland lose Nicola Zalewski, and North Macedonia are without Tihomir Kostadinov.

FIFA Hands Bans to 8 Players Before World Cup Play-Offs

Source: Getty Images

2026 World Cup play-offs

The route to FIFA World Cup 2026 has been laid out for the 16 UEFA nations involved in the European play-offs, with four qualification places up for grabs via the four paths.

Italy host Northern Ireland and Wales welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina in Path A, while Path B sees Ukraine up against Sweden and Poland taking on Albania.

Türkiye tackle Romania and Slovakia face Kosovo in Path C, with Denmark meeting North Macedonia in Path D, where Czechia are up against Republic of Ireland.

The draw at the Home of FIFA in Zurich also determined which of the semi-final winners would have home advantage should they reach the final in their respective pathway.

The semi-final matches are scheduled to be played on Thursday 26 March, with the finals to follow on Tuesday 31 March.

The winners of the four finals will join the 12 European nations who have already punched their tickets to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United states.

Separately, an intercontinental play-off tournament—featuring Bolivia, DR Congo, New Caledonia, Iraq, Jamaica and Suriname—will determine the final two World Cup spots, with no European nations involved.

9 qualified African teams for the 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the nine African nations that have secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and Cape Verde among the continent’s representatives.

These teams will join a historic line-up of global competitors, setting the stage for Africa to make a significant impact at the tournament across North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh