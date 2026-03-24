Austria and Ghana played to a 1-1 draw in their first match on March 24, 2007, with Sulley Muntari scoring for the Black Stars

The upcoming friendly on March 27, 2026, serves as a crucial World Cup preparation for both the Black Stars and Das Team

Historical context adds intrigue to the teams' renewed rivalry after nearly two decades apart

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On March 24, 2007, Austria and the Ghana national football team met for a rare international friendly in Graz that ended in a 1–1 draw, the only time the two nations have faced each other until now.

The match was part of Austria’s preparations ahead of the UEFA Euro 2008 qualifiers, and presented a stern test against a talented Ghana side under coach Claude Le Roy.

A look back at Ghana’s only match against Austria in March 2007. Image credit: Black Stars, OFB

Source: Getty Images

Neither team could find a winner that day, but the contest provided memorable moments and a competitive template for future clashes.

For most of the first half, both sides probed cautiously, with chances at a premium and defences largely in control, according to 11v11.

It was only after the break that the deadlock was broken, with Austria midfielder René Aufhauser heading in from a corner shortly after the hour mark to give the hosts the lead.

But Ghana showed great resilience and attacking intent right to the end. In the 87th minute, Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari pounced on a loose defensive header and slotted home to level the score, rescuing a draw for his side.

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari during the Ghana vs. Austria match in Graz in 2007. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

That 2007 friendly was notable because Austria were fine‑tuning their squad in the build‑up to a major European tournament, while Ghana were looking to build international experience ahead of hosting the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw, therefore, was a satisfying outcome for both teams and remains a shared highlight in their brief head‑to‑head history.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu reflected on the only time Ghana and Austria met.

"That game showcased the resilience and talent of Ghanaian football. I remember very well that we were preparing to host the CAN 2008. Even in a foreign stadium, the team refused to buckle, and Muntari’s late equaliser reminded everyone that the Black Stars never give up. We had some real quality at the time."

Watch highlights of the Austria 1 Ghana 1 friendly match in the video below.

Austria vs. Ghana friendly on March 27

Nearly 19 years on, the two nations are set to renew their footballing acquaintance under very different circumstances.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Otto Addo's Black Sars Ghana are in Vienna to face Austria once again in a friendly match scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

This upcoming game forms part of Ghana’s crucial build‑up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico later in the year.

The March 2026 fixture offers both sides a valuable opportunity to assess their squads and sharpen strategies ahead of the global showpiece.

For Ghana’s Black Stars, head coach Otto Addo has opened camp in Vienna with 21 players reporting for duty and preparations well underway, with the Austria friendly being the first of two major tune‑ups in March, the second coming against Germany on Monday, March 30.

5 players Otto Addo must select

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined a list of five most in-form Ghanaian players and untouchable stars that Otto Addo must surely consider in his final World Cup squad.

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, who just won the 2026 Carabao Cup, headlined the list, while the four other key players joined him.

Source: YEN.com.gh