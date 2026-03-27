Ghana slumped to a heavy 5-1 defeat against Austria, matching an unwanted 19-year record last seen in 2007

The Black Stars started brightly but lost control after conceding a penalty, before collapsing in the second half

Jordan Ayew grabbed a late consolation, but Austria dominated proceedings to seal a comprehensive victory

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Ghana endured a difficult evening in Vienna as they fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat against Austria in an international friendly on Friday, setting an unwanted record in the process.

The Black Stars were outplayed by their European opponents at the Ernst Happel Stadium in a result that exposed several weaknesses.

Black Stars set unwanted record after losing 5:1 to Austria

Source: Twitter

Head coach Otto Addo made bold selections, handing Lawrence Ati-Zigi the starting role in goal.

The defense featured Caleb Yirenkyi, Alexander Djiku, Jonas Adjetey, and Derrick Köhn, while Kwasi Sibo partnered Thomas Partey in midfield. Up front, Jordan Ayew, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, and Prince Adu Kwabena led the attack.

How Austria thrashed Ghana 5-1

Ghana began brightly, moving the ball well and showing early promise. However, their momentum was disrupted when Austria were awarded a penalty after Kevin Danso’s header struck Adjetey’s hand.

Marcel Sabitzer converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead. Despite conceding, the Black Stars responded with improved play but lacked cutting edge in the final third.

Prince Adu Kwabena found space behind the defense on a few occasions but failed to trouble the goalkeeper, while Semenyo missed a clear chance by firing over the bar.

Ati-Zigi then made an important save late in the first half to keep the score at 1-0 going into the break.

Austria took control early in the second half, doubling their lead through Michael Gregoritsch before Stefan Posch added a third shortly after. Ghana pushed forward in search of a response, with Fatawu Issahaku going close after an impressive solo run.

Debuts were handed to Patric Pfeiffer and Marvin Senaya, but Austria continued to dominate. Jordan Ayew pulled one back in the 76th minute with a fine finish from Ibrahim Sulemana’s assist.

However, Carney Chukwuemeka quickly restored Austria’s advantage, and a late goal sealed a comprehensive 5-1 victory for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Black Stars set set bad record

Following the defeat, Ghana set an unwanted record by conceding five goals. According to Ghanaian journalist Yaw Ofosu Larbi, the last such loss came in 2007 against Saudi Arabia.

19 years later, Ghana have again conceded five goals, matching that painful record despite once boasting a lineup featuring Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and John Paintsil, per Ghanafa.org.

Source: YEN.com.gh