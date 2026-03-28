Otto Addo has come to the defence of Lawrence Ati Zigi following Ghana’s heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria on Friday night

Ati Zigi’s inclusion in goal raised eyebrows, especially after Addo had previously hinted that Benjamin Asare was his No.1 goalkeeper during the World Cup qualifiers

Despite backing the Switzerland-based shot-stopper, the Black Stars head coach is expected to make a change between the sticks for the friendly against Germany

Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took a troubling turn after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in a friendly on Friday, March 26.

What was meant to be a confidence booster at the Ernst Happel Stadium instead exposed familiar weaknesses, leaving more questions than answers just months before the tournament.

Ghana's 5-1 loss to Austria is the heaviest the country has endured since 2007. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Austria hit Ghana for five

The Black Stars started with some discipline, staying compact and looking to break through the pace of Antoine Semenyo and Prince Kwabena Adu. For a while, the contest felt balanced.

But Austria struck first before the break. Marcel Sabitzer converted from the penalty spot to hand the hosts a deserved lead at half time.

After the restart, the game slipped away from Ghana. Austria raised their intensity and cut through the defence with ease. Michael Gregoritsch and Stefan Posch scored in quick succession to make it 3-0, taking full control of the contest.

Jordan Ayew pulled one back in the 77th minute with a composed finish, offering brief hope. That was short-lived.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Nicolas Seiwald added late goals to complete a dominant performance from the hosts.

For Austria, it was a statement display. For Ghana, it was a sobering reminder of the work still to be done.

Watch the full match highlights on YouTube:

Otto Addo defends Ati Zigi after Austria loss

The result once again turned attention to Ghana’s goalkeeping situation, with Lawrence Ati Zigi coming under scrutiny after conceding five times.

Despite the scoreline, the St Gallen goalkeeper made a number of important saves, including a sharp stop from a close-range header. Still, the optics of the result raised eyebrows.

Otto Addo insists Lawrence Ati Zigi was not at fault for any of Ghana's five goals conceded in the defeat to Austria on March 27, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

Head coach Otto Addo was quick to defend his goalkeeper, insisting the blame should be shared across the team.

"Zigi, the five goals were not his fault, especially the first two; there was nothing he could do, and at the end he was unlucky.

"Even for him as a goalkeeper, he didn't deserve to concede five goals, but this is football. We have to learn it's not about the goalkeeper or this player or that player, we all have to learn and find better solutions for these problems we had this evening [against Austria]."

Watch Otto Addo's assessment of Ati Zigi on X:

Zigi’s selection had already sparked debate, with Benjamin Asare having featured in two-thirds of Ghana's games during the World Cup qualifiers.

With another high-profile test against Germany on Monday, March 30, Addo is expected to make changes, particularly in goal.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars are set to leave Vienna on Saturday, March 28, for Stuttgart as they regroup for what is now a crucial response.

Otto Addo points fingers after heavy defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo addressed who he believes is responsible for Ghana’s heavy defeat to Austria.

His side lost 5-1 raising fresh concerns about the team’s direction.

Source: YEN.com.gh