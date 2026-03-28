Kevin Danso expresses pride after facing Ghana, calling it a special moment for his family despite Austria’s 5–1 win

The defender, born to Ghanaian parents, featured for Austria and played 45 minutes before being substituted

Austria delivered a dominant performance in Vienna, with goals from multiple scorers sealing a convincing victory

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Austria defender Kevin Danso has expressed pride after featuring against the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly.

Having previously represented Austria at youth levels from U15 through to U21, Danso made his senior debut in 2017.

Kevin Danso celebrates special family moment after Austria-Ghana friendly

Source: Getty Images

Born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, he moved to Milton Keynes in England at the age of six and went on to play for Austria’s U15, U16, U17, U18, and U19 teams.

Danso, who has Ghanaian roots, featured prominently as Austria thrashed Ghana 5–1 in Vienna on Friday evening.

Despite the emphatic victory, he admitted he could not fully celebrate due to his heritage, but described the moment as special for him and his family.

“Proud day for the family. Austria, Ghana,” Danso shared on Instagram.

Danso played 45 minutes before being substituted in the second half for Philipp Lienhart in what was an entertaining encounter.

Austria made a fast start to the game, with captain Marcel Sabitzer opening the scoring after 11 minutes. Michael Gregoritsch doubled the lead six minutes into the second half, before Stefan Posch made it 3–0 shortly after.

Jordan Ayew pulled one back for Ghana in the 77th minute, but the response was short-lived as Carney Chukwuemeka restored Austria’s three-goal advantage. Nicolas Seiwald then sealed the dominant win with a late strike.

Austria and Ghana set for rare meeting

The March 27 fixture will marked the first meeting between the two nations in nearly two decades.

Their last encounter came on March 24, 2007, at the Ernst Happel Stadion, where the sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

Watch highlights of the match on YouTube:

René Aufhauser put Austria ahead in the 55th minute before Sulley Muntari struck late in the 87th minute to earn Ghana a share of the spoils.

After facing the Black Stars, Austria will take on South Korea on March 31. Ghana will, meanwhile, face Germany a day before as both teams continue fine-tuning their squads for the Mundial.

At the tournament, Austria has been drawn in Group J alongside the reigning champions Argentina, Algeria and Jordan.

Ghana, on the other side, will compete in Group L, where the four-time African champions will face Panama, England and Croatia.

Otto Addo set to release Ghana squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the head coach of the Ghana, Otto Addo, is set to name his squad for the upcoming international friendlies in March.

Regulars such as Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo are expected to be included, while a few new faces could also earn call-ups.

Source: YEN.com.gh